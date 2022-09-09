Connect with us

Pattaya

Upset Japanese man climbs up abandoned house in Pattaya

Published

 on 

The distressed man climbed the abandoned house, photo by Pattaya Mail.

A distressed Japanese man in Pattaya climbed onto the roof of an abandoned house on Thappraya Road after drinking heavily on Wednesday night. The man refused to talk to police at first, saying he only wanted to talk to the Japanese embassy.

Pattaya Police spent an hour convincing the man to come down, as he sat there despite heavy rain. When he finally came down, he had wounds all over his body, which he was believed to have gotten from climbing up the house. The police then took him to a safe spot to try to calm him down and figure out how they could help him.

Witnesses said that the man had come to drink at a nearby restaurant for the past four days. They said that on the night he climbed to the roof, he had spent 5,840 baht on drinking at the restaurant. The witnesses said he started throwing tantrums saying that he couldn’t breathe and asking for an ambulance before he ran to the abandoned house.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-09-09 16:53
There ya go. But make it a real crush you die jump. You dont want to jump anf f-up and survive. Not that I condone suicide. I don't as is the p u ss y way out. 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime8 mins ago

Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room
Koh Samui25 mins ago

Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours
Phang Nga39 mins ago

Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose
Sponsored8 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Crime49 mins ago

Husband shoots dead lover of estranged wife in Khon Kaen
Pattaya1 hour ago

Upset Japanese man climbs up abandoned house in Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman gives birth in pickup truck as floods block hospital entrance in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Thailand2 hours ago

Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Another jerk steals donation money in Pattaya
Thailand3 hours ago

Russian minister appreciates Thailand’s neutrality over Ukraine
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand joins the world in honouring Queen Elizabeth II
Crime4 hours ago

Man shot dead by officers after he stormed a police station
Road deaths4 hours ago

Train smashes into car in eastern Thailand, 1 killed, 3 seriously injured
Thailand5 hours ago

Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
Bangkok6 hours ago

VIDEO: Pro-wakeskater surfs Bangkok floods
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending