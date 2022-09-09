Upset Japanese man climbs up abandoned house in Pattaya

A distressed Japanese man in Pattaya climbed onto the roof of an abandoned house on Thappraya Road after drinking heavily on Wednesday night. The man refused to talk to police at first, saying he only wanted to talk to the Japanese embassy.

Pattaya Police spent an hour convincing the man to come down, as he sat there despite heavy rain. When he finally came down, he had wounds all over his body, which he was believed to have gotten from climbing up the house. The police then took him to a safe spot to try to calm him down and figure out how they could help him.

Witnesses said that the man had come to drink at a nearby restaurant for the past four days. They said that on the night he climbed to the roof, he had spent 5,840 baht on drinking at the restaurant. The witnesses said he started throwing tantrums saying that he couldn’t breathe and asking for an ambulance before he ran to the abandoned house.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail