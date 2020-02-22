Lop Buri gold shop gunman pleads guilty to all nine charges | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Lop Buri gold shop gunman pleads guilty to all nine charges
The school principal, who gunned down three people, including a 2 year old boy, and injured four others during a robbery in Lop Buri province on January 9, has pleaded guilty to all charges.
38 year old Prasitthichai Khaokaew, stormed into the Robinsons shopping centre and strode up to the Aurora Gold Shop brandishing a pistol and silencer and calmly shot at staff and customers. He was wearing a military-style combat uniform and bike helmet and escaped on a 110cc motorbike after shooting a security guard as he fled the crime scene.
The three people killed were the security guard, Mr. Thirachat Nimma, an employee of the gold shop, Ms. Thidarat Thongthip and the young boy, Panuwit Wongyu. The gunman escaped with 33 gold necklaces valued around 665,000 baht. These items were recovered the day after the man’s arrest at his parent’s home.
The gunman was identified as the principal of a Sing Buri public school and arrested on January 21. Prasitthichai was yesterday indicted on nine charges, including pre-mediated murder, attempted murder and robbery to illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms in public without permission.
The shootings and murders shocked Thai society.
Prasitthichai was escorted from prison to the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday morning to hear the nine charges filed against him. He pleaded guilty to all nine charges. The first hearing is scheduled for March 23.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Central Thailand
Deputy village chief in trouble over racy Facebook photos
What was she thinking?! A deputy village chief in the central province of Ang Thong has found herself in hot water after her sexy Facebook photos were shared online yesterday, Khao Sod reports.
“I think what she did was a disgrace for our religious and community leaders, who must take action against her,” wrote one Facebook
busybody member, who posted two photos of the woman, one in an official uniform, the other in a swimsuit.
Pattama Nuamjit, the village chief, says she’s received numerous phone calls from local residents who “demand the deputy face disciplinary action.” Pattama says a report will be sent to the district chief for further consideration.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
2 crushed as truck overturns in Suphan Buri
Two men were crushed to death when tractor-trailer truck overturned in Suphanburi province in central Thailand yesterday. Horrific CCTV footage showed the moment the truck, carrying animal feed, overturned, crushing the two, who were travelling on a motorcycle with a sidecar.
The deceased were identified as 64 year old Montha and 56 year old Phra Manop, a monk at the nearby Wat Nong Wan Priang temple. They were returning to the temple on Route 321 after the monk completed his alms.
The driver of the truck, 29 year old Chainarong, was taken to hospital.
Police and rescue services used two cranes to lift the overturned truck. Rescue services had the grisly job of removing the victims’ bodies, which had suffered horrendous injuries.
Sanook reports that Chainarong was trying to avoid a collision after another truck in front braked suddenly, but lost control, resulting in the deaths of the two victims. Local media say the location is an accident blackspot.
WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers; discretion is advised.
Click HERE to watch the video of the incident.
Central Thailand
Danish man dies in Chon Buri skydiving incident
A 30 year old Danish man is dead after his parachute failed to open in central Thailand on Saturday. The incident occurred at a jump site in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province. Police were alerted at 12:30pm.
The 30-year-old Danish national, Stefan Eiriksson Andersen, was found lying face-up and unconscious, blood coming from his mouth and nose. His left leg was also broken, Thai media reported.
He was taken to Phayathai Sriracha Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that the man had come to the airfield to participate in a parachute jump. Staff had checked the equipment before the man boarded a small plane, but he plunged to the ground when his chute failed to open.
Police are investigating to find out the exact cause of the fatal incident.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
