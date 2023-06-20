Thai mother loses son in restaurant shooting during ordination ceremony

Picture courtesy of ThaiRath

A grieving mother is reeling after her eldest son was shot dead at a restaurant pub during the ordination ceremony of her middle child. The tragedy unfolded in Thailand’s Chachoengsao province and resulted in two fatalities.

In an incident that has left a family devastated, the fatal shooting took place at a restaurant pub in the Plaeng Yao district. The mother sadly lost her 27 year old son while celebrating the Buddhist ordination of her middle child. Two people lost their lives in the attack.

According to the mother, the emotional day began with the ordination ceremony of her middle son at 3pm, followed by a lively Chinese-style banquet with family and friends. At around midnight, her eldest son took relatives and friends to the restaurant where the tragedy occurred. At around 2am, the mother learnt of her son’s death.

The girlfriend of the second victim, a 28 year old man, expressed her shock and grief at the sudden loss, stating she felt deeply let down by the restaurant’s management. She revealed that they were prohibited from taking photos during the ceremony to invite the spirit of the deceased and that she was threatened with a lawsuit if any pictures were taken, reported KhaoSod.

A witness to the event stated that the shooting in this Chachoengsao restaurant was triggered by a verbal dispute between the culprit and the victims’ group. The attacker used a .38 calibre gun, which he brought into the establishment due to his familiarity with the security personnel.

The local police, led by Pol. Capt. Pichaiphat Thaveetanapokin, are currently investigating the case and have obtained an arrest warrant for the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the victims’ families are seeking justice for their loved ones, urging legal action against the assailant.

It was reported that the venue, registered as a restaurant, was renovated recently and should have been closed after midnight. Regarding the establishment’s CCTV footage, police informed the victims’ relatives that the security system had malfunctioned and no recording of the incident is available.