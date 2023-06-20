Paws for justice: 100,000 baht reward to nab gunman of peaceful pooch

PHOTO: Unsplash/Anoir Chafik

A reward of 100,000 baht has been offered to help catch the culprit behind the shooting of a peaceful dog at a Ban Phueng Tok residence. The crime remains unsolved, with the gunman suspected to be a professional killer. He or she had previously targeted the dog with a laser beam.

The incident took place in Ban Phueng Tok, Non Phung subdistrict, Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province. The dog’s owner resides in a fenced house, with concrete walls surrounding three sides and a wire mesh wall on the fourth side.

The owner, Pichit Chanakul, a retired government official and father of Asst. Prof. Dr Chidtawan Chanakul, an economics lecturer at Kasetsart University, explained that the dog had been previously shot in the backside approximately a year ago. During the last three weeks before the incident, witnesses reported seeing a laser beam shining on the ground within the garden.

The 70 years old also mentioned that the dog was well-behaved, never bit people or chickens, only ate food from its owner, and was friendly toward others. He added that the dog had not provoked the gunman in any way. The bullet hole on the dog indicated that the shot was fired from behind, and experts concluded that it was a single, aimed shot by a professional or a skilled shooter.

Since the crime took place on May 13 there has been no progress in finding the person responsible, prompting Pichit Chanakul to offer a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprit.

