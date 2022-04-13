Gold valued around 4.5 million baht stolen in Nakhon Ratchasima – VIDEO

A gunman has stolen gold valued at 4.5 million in the form of gold necklaces at a Lotus supermarket in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand. He ambushed the shop yelling… “This is a robbery. I have a gun.” The incident was caught on camera, and nobody was hurt during the heist. Other gold heists have not ended peacefully.

Many Thai-style shopping centres have similar gold shops near their entrances and are the target of frequent robberies, or attempted robberies.

The man leaped over the display case and rapidly scooped gold necklaces off a tray into a bag before fleeing on a motorbike with no license plate. The heist took only around 20 seconds.

One of the employees told police that th took 51 3-baht (weight) gold necklaces, valued at around 4.5 million baht.

“Raw” gold or bullion (standard purity of Thai gold is 96.5% a little over 23 K): 1 baht = 15.244 grams x 0.965 = 14.71046 grams, or 0.47295236 troy ounce (mass). In the case of jewellery, one baht should be more than 15.16 grams. – Wikipedia

He was wearing a full black outfit: black jeans, a black jacket, and a full black face mask. Security camera footage is being examined by police to identify and chase down the offender.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post