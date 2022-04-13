Connect with us

Crime

Gold valued around 4.5 million baht stolen in Nakhon Ratchasima – VIDEO

Pete

Published

 on 

Screenshot from Korat Watch video on Facebook

A gunman has stolen gold valued at 4.5 million in the form of gold necklaces at a Lotus supermarket in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand. He ambushed the shop yelling… “This is a robbery. I have a gun.” The incident was caught on camera, and nobody was hurt during the heist. Other gold heists have not ended peacefully.

Many Thai-style shopping centres have similar gold shops near their entrances and are the target of frequent robberies, or attempted robberies.

The man leaped over the display case and rapidly scooped gold necklaces off a tray into a bag before fleeing on a motorbike with no license plate. The heist took only around 20 seconds.

One of the employees told police that th took 51 3-baht (weight) gold necklaces, valued at around 4.5 million baht.

“Raw” gold or bullion (standard purity of Thai gold is 96.5% a little over 23 K): 1 baht = 15.244 grams x 0.965 = 14.71046 grams, or 0.47295236 troy ounce (mass). In the case of jewellery, one baht should be more than 15.16 grams. – Wikipedia

He was wearing a full black outfit: black jeans, a black jacket, and a full black face mask. Security camera footage is being examined by police to identify and chase down the offender.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Soidog
    2022-04-13 11:50
    Expect more of these types of crimes. Not just here in Thailand but around the world. As energy prices drive inflation and more people are left in debt, petty crime and more serious crime such as this will be on…
    image
    Malc-Thai
    2022-04-13 11:51
    They'll find him in a couple of days sitting at his mums house with same clothes and all the gold !
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

      Trending