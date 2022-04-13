Crime
80 year old woman dies after falling from the seventh floor of a hospital
In Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, an 80 year old woman has died after falling from her room on the seventh floor of a hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19. She was taken to the emergency room but it was too late. The incident happened at the Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat last Monday.
Her 48 year old son came to the hospital as soon as he heard the news. A nurse told him that she was in another room when her mother fell to her death.
The death of his mother remains a mystery, and police believe that the staff are not involved in any way. The son is demanding a detailed explanation about the incident. At this stage police say that any motives or how the incident occurred remains a mystery.
The police arrived at the hospital and are examining any CCTV and questioning staff.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
