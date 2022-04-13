Why is Thai New Years 3 Days Long? | Songkran Special

https://youtu.be/kriuRhxKvlo

Have you ever wondered why Thai New Years celebration is 3 days long? Traditionally, each day of the Songkran festival has a different meaning. What does each day symbolise? Watch this clip to find out more about the Thai new year as Nan dives deep into the meaning and traditions of each day from 13 -15 of April.

