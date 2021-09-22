Connect with us

Crime

Former deputy attorney-general to be investigated over serious wrongdoings in Red Bull hit-and-run case

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Porpeer Salin Suyarnsettakorn

An investigation is to take place into alleged serious transgressions by a former deputy attorney-general involved in the 2012 hit-and-run case against Vorayuth Yoovidhya. Nate Naksuk is to be investigated over his decision to drop the charges against the Red Bull heir, who is accused of killing a Bangkok policeman in the hit-and-run incident.

The Bangkok Post reports that the investigation was ordered following yesterday’s meeting of the Public Prosecutor Commission, which was chaired by former attorney-general Pachara Yuttidhammadamrong. An earlier inquiry, chaired by Kayasit Pitsawongprakan from the PPC, had ruled that Nate had not committed any offence. That ruling however, was not endorsed at a recent PPC meeting on September 10.

At yesterday’s meeting, 9 out of 13 members found Nate had acted inappropriately and exercised poor judgement in deciding to drop the charges against Vorayuth. However, the Bangkok Post reports that attorney-general Wongsakul Kittipromwong and his deputy Chaiya Premprasert abstained from ruling that Nate had used poor judgement.

As a result of yesterday’s meeting, a team is being put together to investigate the former deputy attorney-general. The investigation will be chaired by Thanapit Mulpruek, formerly chief of the Department of Special Litigation. He is expected to appoint 2 other members. The panel will have up to 60 days to conclude the investigation, but Pachara adds that it can also be extended 3 times.

If Nate is found guilty of serious disciplinary breaches, he could face dismissal. However, the former deputy attorney-general will have the right to appeal the decision against him by petitioning the Administrative Court.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-09-22 11:44
"If Nate is found guilty of serious disciplinary breaches, he could face dismissal. However, the former deputy attorney-general will have the right to appeal the decision against him by petitioning the Administrative Court." The quote above is the last line…
image
NCC1701A
2021-09-22 11:50
33 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Nate Naksuk is to be investigated over his decision to drop the charges he must have made the last payment on the villa in the South of France.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides3 mins ago

Bangkok’s best weekend picnic spots
Guides7 mins ago

The 8 most beautiful natural sights to see in Krabi
Guides1 hour ago

The complete guide for the most unique experiences in Phuket

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Army provides food for the Rawai Sea gypsy community
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket Covid-19 passes 60 deaths, 100 Sandboxers, 9,000 total cases
Phuket2 hours ago

Governor announces restrictions on Phuket Vegetarian Festival
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

GMT | OnlyFans creators arrested; another possible reopening delay | Episode 94
Crime2 hours ago

Former deputy attorney-general to be investigated over serious wrongdoings in Red Bull hit-and-run case
World2 hours ago

Melbourne hit by 6.0 magnitude quake, tremors across south-east Australia
Thailand3 hours ago

Esports officially recognised as professional sport, new opportunities follow
Thailand3 hours ago

5 provinces may delay reopening until November, Chiang Mai cautious
World3 hours ago

Amnesty says vaccine makers putting profits before lives amid global inequity
Economy3 hours ago

Industry body says Thai government must borrow another 1 trillion baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 141 deaths and 11,252 new cases
News4 hours ago

FDA passes on using Sinopharm vaccine for children over 3 years old
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending