Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam | The Thaiger

Crime
Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam
Police in Pattaya are hunting for a 49 year old real estate agent, Jidapha Sirikhong, who is alleged to have scammed both Thai and foreigner residents in a 45 million baht property scam. The Pattaya News reports that Jidapha is the owner of Som Property, with an office in an unnamed condominium building near Jomtien beach, where she took deposits for condo bookings.
Another real estate agent, 49 year old Thippawan Boonyam, says she made a number of long term rental bookings through Som Property, for customers in Thailand and overseas.
The customers, who included Australian, American, Austrian and Norwegian nationals, were told their deposits would be passed on to the condominium owners to secure their bookings. But the condo owners say they have not received any money.
Another victim, 52 year old Nanthika Mesnukun, says she bought a condo through Jidapha, paying Som Property in installments, but the current owner of the condo has received nothing.
The victims have now filed a group report with Pattaya City Police. The Acting Chief of police says they are currently hunting for Ms Sirikhong, who has disappeared. She is believed to have conned potential condo buyers and renters out of a total of 45 million baht.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Mother cat and 4 kittens poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, Phuket
On December 11, a report was made following a post from the Facebook page ‘Rain Forest’ about 5 cats that were dumped and poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, at the far north end of Mai Khao Beach in Phuket.
The post shows pictures of a cat and her four kittens that had been poisoned with water and food, probably laced with rat poisoning. Two food vendors at the beach, 58 year old Petch Saejia and 55 year old Kanchana Saenghuad, are the witnesses who found and buried the cats. (The pictures are in the original post although we decided not to display them)
Petch said that the incident happened on December 9, in the morning. She was riding her three-wheel ‘saleng’ to sell food at the beach as usual. But when she arrived, Kanchana, who had arrived earlier told her that someone dumped the 5 cats at the beach and poisoned them. She saw the dead kittens on the sandy area of the beach while the mother cat, who still had a collar with a bell, was struggling to move to her babies and licked them before she died as well, which Petch said was very tragic.
She also mentioned that the kittens were not weaned and they were still feeding the mother cat.
Petch said that she cried when she saw the incident. She said she felt sad for the cats and very angry toward the person who committed this crime. She believes that the cats had an owner as the mother cat still had a collar, but the owner might have been bored of them so they were dumped and killed.
She mentioned that she noticed a water dish with something that looks like rat bait at the bottom of the dish. The two vendors buried the cats along with leftover cat food.
She said that this action was “very evil” and she wished that the person who did this will suffer the same as these cats.
“If next life exist, I wish these cats will become humans instead of this cruel person.”
Meanwhile, Kanchana said that she also cried when seeing the dead kittens. They also went to the temple yesterday (December 11) to make merit for the lost souls and wish them to go to a good place where they won’t meet any cruel person like this.
(Translated)
SOURCE: Thairath.co.th
Crime
Teacher arrested for death of twins who stole his limes in Phattalung
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A 55 year old teacher has been arrested for the murder of twin brothers who, according to the police report, stole limes (lemons) from his farm in Phatthalung Province, southern Thailand. Police announced the arrest of Madyusup Chaisukkho, an English teacher at a public school in Pak Phayun district, for the deaths of 31 year old Manop Khongchan and his twin brother Manon.
Madyusup has been charged with first degree murder and concealment of evidence. Electrical wiring, a metre-diameter fibreglass tank and a pickup truck were seized in the arrest, according to the provincial police chief. Police say Madyusup has confessed to all charges during interrogation.
He told police that thieves had been stealing limes from his farm almost every night. He said he laid electrified copper wire at ground level as a deterrent, never imagining that it would kill anyone.
In his statement Madyusup said he got scared when he found the two electrocuted bodies and dumped them far from the farm. But the victims were of large build, and investigators didn’t believe Madyusup acted alone, or that he was providing police with the whole story. Police speculate up to six people could have been involved.
Madyusup’s farm is about a kilometre from his house, according to police.
Local residents found Manop’s body and motorbike in a local reservoir on November 28, about 2 kilometres from the farm. A week later, his twin brother Manon’s body was found in a drain in the same area, about 600 metres away.
Police launched an investigation after the victims’ parents reported them missing, fearing they’d been murdered.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Thai police seize another 743 million in Ponzi scheme assets
PHOTO: newtv.co.th
“About 3000 victims have reported losses to the DSI, which expects to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year.”
Police have seized assets valued around 743 million baht from suspects in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme. Confiscated were a Maserati SUV, a Porsche Boxster, a Ferrari Spider, three Ford Mustangs and a Toyota Vellfire passenger van, with a combined value of about 743 million baht, according to the Justice Department.
This is the third round of confiscations in the ongoing case.
Read more about how the Forex-3D Ponzi impacted its victims HERE and HERE.
In November the Department of Special Investigations seized 11 Bangkok properties estimated at 600 million baht in value. A second seizure yielded four more properties valued at around 100 million baht.
The Forex-3D scam started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of US$2,000 (about 60,000 baht).
The company advertised that investments would be repaid at an extremely high dividend rate within a short period. But it began having problems repaying investors in April and didn’t respond to their queries. Victims became so confused and angry that they joined in a cursing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, aimed at the directors and those involved.
The assets confiscated so far amount to only half of the losses reported by investors in the scam.
Forex-3D has been exposed as a Ponzi scheme. Thousands of victims invested in what they believed to be foreign exchange trades, with promises of high returns. About 3000 victims have reported losses to the DSI, which expects to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year.
Total losses are estimated at 1.58 billion baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Tourist numbers down 40% compared to last year, and last year was bad – Pattaya
The fourth Chim Shop Chai stimulus rolls out for New Year
Forecasts are in negative territory for south east and wider Asia
Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam
Shoppers flee smoke-filled mall after overloaded power strip catches fire in central Thailand
Thailand’s health chief issues hydrogen balloon warning
Illegal Thai workers in South Korea get offer of amnesty
Three year old daughter of migrant workers killed at construction site
Top 10 benefits of living at a beach house
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Chao Phraya welcomes the Royal Barge Procession in perfect Bangkok weather
Aung San Suu Kyi shows contempt for case against Myanmar army in international court
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Phuket Light Rail project hits a few speed bumps
Thai economy not desperate, just a bit slow – Finance Minister
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand
- Expats1 day ago
So you want to move to Vietnam?
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
- Business4 days ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok less popular, Taipei heads the list – World’s favourite city for expats
- Phuket3 days ago
Russian tourist bitten by a monkey on To Sae Hill, Phuket town
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s high season delayed until after Christmas