Shoppers flee smoke-filled mall after overloaded power strip catches fire in central Thailand | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Shoppers flee smoke-filled mall after overloaded power strip catches fire in central Thailand
PHOTO: sanook.com
Customers in a shopping mall in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok, raced for the exits as smoke coming from a toy store began to fill the building. The incident, which happened in the Bang Phli district, home to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, is believed to have been sparked by a poor-quality power strip that appears to have shorted and caught fire. Investigators suspect that multiple overloaded power strips may have been in use, with one or more not having surge protection.
Thai Residents reports that a photo on Facebook shows a melted power strip, with a social media user saying acrid smoke filled the toy store before pouring out across the rest of the mall. Staff in the store, helped by security personnel, used fire extinguishers to put the fire out before it spread beyond the faulty power board.
Reporters from Sanook say they found the toy store locked on arrival at the mall, with security guards preventing the media from doing any filming or getting close to the shop.
Meanwhile, Thai Residents says the incident serves as a reminder to avoid purchasing the cheapest power strips, some of which sell for as little as 20 baht but are unable to cope with the demands of multiple appliances at once.
When buying a power strip or power board, ensure it has a surge protector and bears the logo of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute, an indication that it meets required safety standards.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Three year old daughter of migrant workers killed at construction site
PHOTO: The Nation
A three year old Cambodian girl has died after being crushed by a truck at the construction site where her parents were working.
The Nation reports that the incident took place yesterday, at a construction site in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok. It’s understood the nature of the parents’ work patterns meant they were unable to be with the child at all times and had to leave her to play with other children at the site.
The truck driver, 53 year old Kumterm Tridech, says he had just delivered steel and metal sheets to the site and did not see the child as he drove out, due to the height of his vehicle. He says he returned to the site as soon as he heard about the accident.
When police arrived, they found his bronze Toyota truck, which had bloodstains on the wheel. They also found the child’s mother, holding her daughter’s body.
The accident comes just days after a Bangkok academic called on the Thai government to provide more protection for migrant children. See story HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Chao Phraya welcomes the Royal Barge Procession in perfect Bangkok weather
PHOTOS: The Nation
Perfect weather greeted the royal barge procession for HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn for the celebration of his coronation yesterday. Thousands gathered along the shores in sic specially constructed grandstands to view the rare spectacle of the Royal Barges, crewed by Thais in full regalia, plying the waters of the Chao Phraya. Millions more watched the live coverage.
HM the King, accompanied by HM the Queen, started the procession at Wasukri pier at 4pm. They disembarked at Ratchaworadit pier and proceeded to the Grand Palace. The procession of barges was about 1.2 kilometres long, and 100 metres wide as it made its way down the river.
HM the King then rode in the royal palanquin in the small royal land procession on Maha Rat Road. The procession travelled to the Grand Palace through Vises Jayasri Gate. Meanwhile, Her Majesty Queen Suthida also participated in the land procession participating in the King’s Guard. After arriving at the Grand Palace, His Majesty changed his royal attire and robe and then returned to Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall by car.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti were travelling on the royal barge Suphannahong, considered the most gracious and beautiful barge in the collection.
Suphannahong was crewed by 50 oarsmen with two steersmen, two officers, one standard bearer, one signalman, seven Royal Chatra bearers and one lead ‘chanter’ to sing the traditional boat song with the oarsmen chanting in unison.
Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya were onboard the royal barge Anekkachatphutchong.
The royal officials invited Phra Buddha Patima Chaiwat, a Buddha image from the reign of King Rama IX, to be enshrined in the middle of the barge, a tiered roofed shrine on the royal barge Anantanakkharat.
The royal barge procession departed Wasukri Pier to Ratchaworadit Pier where the land procession to be held.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti
Bangkok
Foreign and Thai business partners cleared of human trafficking charges in Bangkok
PHOTO: Daily News
“At the appeal hearing yesterday, the defendants had their convictions quashed after the court doubted testimony from one of the victims.”
A foreign man employed as a nightclub manager in Bangkok’s notorious party zone at Nana has been acquitted of charges of human trafficking and acquiring women for prostitution. ThaiVisa reports that Michael Pearl, a 47 year old Sudanese-Australian who also owned the Dream Disco on the fourth floor of the Zenith Hotel in Soi Nana, was cleared of all charges, along with four other defendants in the case.
The acquittal comes after Pearl was sentenced last year, along with the other four, to between 16 and 19 years’ imprisonment on charges of trafficking four women from Morocco between 2016 and 2017 for the purposes of prostitution.
During court proceedings at the time, it was claimed that Pearl had lured the women with false promises of dream jobs as well-paid waitresses. Instead, they had their passports confiscated and were put to work as prostitutes. Pearl was eventually arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport in August 2017 as he tried to escape the country.
The convictions of all defendants have now been overturned after an appeal court raised doubts over the testimony of one of the victims. At a hearing at Bangkok Criminal Court yesterday, the court said there was no evidence to suggest the woman’s passport had been confiscated as she claimed, and that it appeared the victims were free to come and go from their employment, which contradicted their version of events.
The court also pointed out that none of the women had sought help from the police at any stage and that one of them had managed to take a trip to Phuket at the time she maintains she was being held against her will.
Based on these findings, the defendants were cleared of all charges.
SOURCE: Thai Visa | Daily News
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Tourist numbers down 40% compared to last year, and last year was bad – Pattaya
The fourth Chim Shop Chai stimulus rolls out for New Year
Forecasts are in negative territory for south east and wider Asia
Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam
Shoppers flee smoke-filled mall after overloaded power strip catches fire in central Thailand
Thailand’s health chief issues hydrogen balloon warning
Illegal Thai workers in South Korea get offer of amnesty
Three year old daughter of migrant workers killed at construction site
Top 10 benefits of living at a beach house
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Chao Phraya welcomes the Royal Barge Procession in perfect Bangkok weather
Aung San Suu Kyi shows contempt for case against Myanmar army in international court
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Phuket Light Rail project hits a few speed bumps
Thai economy not desperate, just a bit slow – Finance Minister
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand
- Expats1 day ago
So you want to move to Vietnam?
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
- Business4 days ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok less popular, Taipei heads the list – World’s favourite city for expats
- Phuket3 days ago
Russian tourist bitten by a monkey on To Sae Hill, Phuket town
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s high season delayed until after Christmas