Thai Ex’s revenge plot goes awry after spreading false claims and posting sex video

A disgruntled ex-boyfriend posted a sex video of his former girlfriend on social media and falsely claimed she was a prostitute which led to a number of unwelcome men visiting her family home. The Thai man was apparently unhappy that their relationship ended due to his infidelity.

The victim’s mother spoke to the media and reported the incidents to the police. The police are awaiting the suspect’s response to summonses.

After his former girlfriend, Som (pseudonym), broke up with him due to his cheating, Kritsada (surname withheld) reportedly decided to seek revenge by posting her personal information and a private video clip on Twitter, advertising her as a sex worker. As a result, various men visited the girl’s family home day and night, creating fear and embarrassment for the young woman and her mother, Aem (pseudonym).

Aem said that Kritsada first met her daughter Som at a café and they were in a relationship for over a year. She started hearing arguments between them over the phone, primarily about Kritsada having another girlfriend. After their breakup, Kritsada tried to reconcile with Som, even threatening her, but she refused to continue the relationship. In retaliation, Kritsada posted her private information online to cause her distress and disrupt her family’s life, reported KhaoSod.

Aem revealed that her daughter filed two complaints at Samut Prakan City Police Station. The first was about the threats during the breakup, and the second was concerning her private images being posted online. Police informed Aem that they had issued a summons for Kritsada, but he had not yet responded. They plan to issue a second summons, and if he fails to respond to both, they will issue an arrest warrant.

Aem expressed her concern about the safety of her family, as strangers continue to visit their home at all hours of the day and night. She pleaded for help from authorities through the media to keep her family safe.