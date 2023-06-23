Blade of betrayal: Estranged husband’s chilling knife attack rattles kanchanaburi

PHOTO: iStock

An estranged husband yesterday turned into a knife-wielding psychopath in an attempt to murder his wife in Kanchanaburi, West Thailand. The 44 year old assailant, Sukrit Jaifuey, remains at large following the chilling assault on his estranged wife, known as ‘A,’ which occurred at her place of work.

The shocking scene took place within the bustling bus station where A was employed, sending waves of panic throughout the community. Witnesses recall Sukrit, dressed in a tartan shirt, storming in to confront his wife. He forcefully pushed her to the ground before brandishing a sharp knife, making a horrifying move to slash her throat. A’s desperate cries for help caught the attention of her colleagues and onlookers, leading to a struggle that left her with facial injuries. Kannika Jaisa-ad, a staff member at the bus station, said…

“Sukrit’s ruthlessness was bone-chilling. His unwavering determination was truly frightening. Even when A screamed for assistance and fought back, he showed no mercy. It was only when others rushed to the scene that he finally retreated and fled, leaving A injured.”

Despite assurances from Sukrit’s family that he would surrender, the dangerous suspect remains at large, casting a shadow of fear and uncertainty. The vicious assault occurred after a period of separation between the couple, who had been living separately for around five months due to Sukrit’s violent tendencies. A’s decision to seek separation was met with ongoing threats from her husband, leading her to file multiple police reports for her safety.

Hours before the shocking assault, Sukrit took to Facebook, openly announcing his intention to carry out a throat-slashing act. Disturbingly, he followed through on his disturbing proclamation by appearing at the Kanchanaburi bus station to execute his unnerving promise.

The availability of CCTV footage of the incident serves as additional evidence, validating the sequence of events and further highlighting the terrifying nature of the ordeal. Despite the chilling actions exhibited by Sukrit, his family’s assurance of his surrender proved unfounded. As a result, the police are intensifying their efforts to apprehend him swiftly and ensure that justice is served. Kannika added…

Follow us on :













“He’s still out there, a potentially dangerous man driven by rage and a desire to enact revenge on a woman who dared to leave him.”

The hope is the police will arrest the jilted husband, Sukrit, soon for his actions, and that he’ll face the full weight of the law.