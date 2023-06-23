Facebook group leader arrested for counterfeit amulet scam in southern Thailand

Picture courtesy of Hate Crime Facebook

An influential figure within the Facebook group พระใต้ สายตรง was recently apprehended for fraudulent activities involving the sale of counterfeit amulets in southern Thailand. Despite his defence, stating his lack of knowledge about the authenticity of these objects as they were procured from third parties, the charges still stand. The 53 year old suspect, Pharadon Wongwaiwit, claims he is incapable of refunding the victims due to his serious health conditions.

The story surfaced when a member of the Facebook group with over 1,000 members complained. The group has its roots in discussions, exchanges, and sales of southern amulets, through which Pharadon had been selling his goods with a guarantee of authenticity and a full refund policy in case of counterfeit items.

A victim who believed in this authenticity transferred a total of 15,000 baht (US$425) for an amulet. However, upon receipt, the amulet was discovered to be counterfeit, leading to demands for a refund, which Pharadon avoided and subsequently blocked the victim on Facebook, rendering further conversation impossible, reported KhaoSod.

Following an official complaint by the victim, investigations led to the discovery of several other victims who had been deceived similarly. Victims who had transferred money either received counterfeit amulets or none at all. However, due to the relatively small scale of their losses, many victims chose not to pursue or report the matter. The investigations eventually led to Pharadon’s hideout in Koh Lanta, Krabi Province, where Pharadon was living with his girlfriend, the owner of a beauty salon.

Upon interrogation, Pharadon confessed to his actions and his lack of employment, stating his sole income stemmed from selling amulets on Facebook. He claimed the problematic amulets were procured from others, and he had no awareness of their counterfeit nature. He admitted to partially refunding some victims in the past and expressed his inability to make full refunds due to his heart disease, which rendered him incapable of work. Pharadon has been transferred to Na Khayad Police Station in Phatthalung Province where further legal proceedings are taking place.