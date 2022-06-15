Domestic violence victim allegedly confesses to conspiracy to murder

A victim of domestic violence allegedly confessed to a conspiracy to murder charge on her arrest yesterday.

The woman, Charoensri Thongkham, allegedly admitted to hiring a hitman to kill her husband because she couldn’t take any more of his violent abuse and long string of affairs.

The 41 year old woman told police she had lived with her husband for 11 years but the marriage deteriorated over time. Charoensri says her husband had many affairs and spent the money she earned on other women. And, every time she discovered her husband was cheating, they fought which would often result in a beating.

Charoensri says she lived in fear that her husband might kill her because he carried a gun. It was this fear that drove her to allegedly hire a hitman, which cost 100,000 baht.

A warrant for her arrest was issued in 2014 by the Chaiya Disitrict Court in Surat Thani, southern Thailand, but she fled to Bangkok before police could apprehend her.

The Economic Crime Suppression Division finally tracked down Charoensri yesterday and she was arrested in front of the Na Suksabai Thai traditional massage shop, in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, where she worked as a masseuse.

Pol Maj Gen Phutthidej Boonkraphue, commander of the division, says she was charged with masterminding her husband’s murder, theft and breaching the Firearms Act.

Charoensri is now in police custody awaiting trial.

