Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans | The Thaiger

Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans
PHOTO: CNA
The Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated there will be no delay to the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, set to come into effect next week.
Anutin, also deputy PM, reasserted the Health Ministry’s backing of the National Hazardous Substances Committee ban, even though the Department of Agriculture has proposed delaying it for six months to buy time to dispose of 38,000 tonnes of remaining stocks.
The minister maintains that his main concern is protecting people from the health threats posed by the toxic chemicals, adding that responsibility for finding alternatives lies with other agencies.
Anutin says that his ministry’s representatives on the NHSC, who voted to ban the three chemicals at last month’s meeting, will stand by their decision at the next meeting when the Agriculture Department’s delay may be tabled for consideration.
Anutin is asking all concerned to consider public health and to treat the matter honestly, without any hidden agenda. He also challenges a claim by supporters of the delay that most people want the government to review the ban, citing the results of public hearings.
He said that all MPs, who represent the people, support the ban.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
There is no specific medicine to treat dengue infection. If you think you may have dengue fever, you should use pain relievers with acetaminophen and avoid medicines with aspirin, which could worsen bleeding. You should also rest, drink plenty of fluids, and see your doctor or visit a clinic immediately.
A lot of Thailand is jungle. And the weather is very humid. Mosquitoes thrive in both situations. You’re in their domain and they’re not going anywhere just because you want to live here or are on your vacation. Aedes aegypti carry Dengue Fever which is very prevalent in South East Asian countries.
1. Mosquitoes love the ground
Most mosquitoes ‘hang around’ close to the ground so your feet and legs dangling under the table are an easy target and out of sight. You won’t hear them buzzing under there over the clinking of glasses and the tuk tuks whizzing by. If you’re heading out to dinner take some repellent for your legs, the lower on the legs, the more likely you are to be bitten there. Most restaurants and bars will have some spray – just ask them.
It’s the places we love and appreciate about Thailand, sitting amongst the tropical jungles, that are also the most dangerous when it comes to contracting dengue.
And just because you’re staying on a 10th floor condo and think you’re high above the scourge of the mosquitoes, you’re not safe and plenty of mosquitoes will find their way to find you.
2. Sunrise and sunset
We love the sunsets in Thailand. And for the morning people, sunrises. So do Aedes aegypti, the type of mosquitoes that carry Dengue. So these times of the day you need extra precautions against mosquitoes. They will be around.
If you are at an outdoor venue at the time make sure the fans are circulating the air under the tables and you have a quick spray of repellent – every venue will have some available.
3. They love your perfume
If you smell nice – a hint of perfume or after-shave here or there – the mosquitoes will be attracted too. Probably not your intended target. That scented soap the hotel provided (in the impossible-to-open plastic wrap) is likely a sweet smell for the relentless mosquito’s tracking system.
When they’re not biting you they’re usually attracted to flowers. Bland is better if you want to avoid mosquitoes. Buy unscented deodorant too. Try chocolates, flowers and an expensive restaurant to lure your partner instead.
4. Biege is back
Beige is back. Mosquitoes are fashion victims and seem attracted to bright colored clothing. Bland coloured clothes are less attractive to mosquitoes. There may be a reason the tropical safari suits being beige.
(By the way, only Roger Moore as James Bond looks cool in a safari suit. You won’t look cool but it may help you avoid being bitten.)
5. Re-apply repellants
Whatever you apply on your skin to deter mosquitoes, you’ll need to re-apply every few hours. Just a quick squirt isn’t going to work all night. If you’re outside you WILL be perspiring and this both washes away the repellent and provides a new attractive scent for the mosquitoes.
6. They like it dirty!
If you’ve been out all day, trekking the hills around Phuket, swimming in the sea, lounging on the beach… Yum, you’ll be sweaty, salty and ripe for the mosquitoes. They like it dirty!
Have a shower, without using scented soap or lotions, before you head out for your sunset drinks at your favourite rooftop bar.
7. Check the mosquito coil is still alight
Mosquito coils work very well as a general deterrent but you’ll need to be vigilant about having the coil’s fumes blowing in your direction. Set them on the ground, where most of the mosquitoes tend to gather, around your legs and feet. Check them regularly to make sure they haven’t stopped burning.
8. Blinded by the light
Mosquitoes are attracted to light so if the lights are off outside and on inside, the mosquitoes will be headed towards the light. Not only mosquitoes, just about any bug is going to be attracted to light. If you want to get the bugs outside again, turn on a light outside and the lights off inside and open the doors. They’ll head out towards the light.
9. Spray your room before you go the bed
Mosquitoes will track you down, wherever you are. No matter if you’re in a five-star hotel over-looking the Andaman Sea or a back-packers in the heart of Phuket Town, they don’t discriminate. If there’s a hole in your room’s defenses, mosquitoes will find a way in. Windows and doors, obviously, but also vents – anywhere there’s access to the outside.
Best to spray your room before you sleep and keep the doors and windows closed, unless you’ve got fly-screens without any rips or tears. Many of us don’t like sleeping with the air-conditioning but better a dry throat in the morning rather than a case of dengue.
10. Nets and fans
A mosquito net above your bed is a cage that keeps you in and the mosquitoes out. Make sure there’s no way in for them – they’ll find a way if there is. A good fan will also work very well but it’s got to be blowing hard enough so the mosquitoes can’t make a three-point landing on your body.
A gentle zephyr on #1 setting won’t do. If you get the position of the fan right and have the setting high enough you’ll stay cool and the mosquitoes will not be able to land on you and bite.
Bottomline
South East Asia has been declared the region with the greatest risk of contracting dengue by the World Health Organisation. Instances of Dengue are on the rise but you are well able to control most of the risk factors.
The Aedes Aegypti is also known as the tiger mosquito with the distinctive black and white stripes. They most frequently bite at sunrise and sunset but this species also bites during the day. But you’re only at risk if the actual mosquito is carrying the Dengue virus.
Conservatively, at least 50 million people contract Dengue each year. Dengue is thought to cause around 20,000 deaths per year. The fever can take around a week to incubate after you’ve been bitten. You might start with a measle-like rash followed by a fever and lack of energy. Victims describe it as flu-like symptoms but many react quite differently depending on the strain of the virus.
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
Leading academics say the Thai government is simply not equipped to prevent the air pollution crisis “spinning out of control”. Despite ambitious proclamations, like the publicly announced goal to solve the problem by 2022, lawmakers continue to downplay threats to human health and allow conflicts of interest to prevent real advances toward solutions.
During a smog crisis in Bangkok earlier this year the government was content with publicity stunts like firing water cannons into the air in a show of photo opportunities for the compliant Thai media. They also made much fanfare about ‘water drones’ which were dropping a few litres of water from the sky. In both cases the affect on Bangkok’s air pollution was precisely zero.
Thanawat Jarupongsakul, chairman of the National Strategic Drafting Committee on Green Growth and chairman of the Thai Global Warming Academy, says conditions like those in Bangkok earlier this year… “are likely to become more intense because the pollution sources themselves help build up inversion layers that trap the dust underneath”.
Thanawat says outdoor fires generate gases along with PM2.5 matter. Sunlight turns these gases into ozone particles, which are not just harmful, but also help build up inversion layers, which prevent the air below from rising, trapping pollutants.
In an article in the Bangkok Post, Thanawat says the urbanisation continues to change Bangkok’s landscape, creating a heat-island effect that creates inversion layers during winter, trapping the area’s self-generated pollutants. He now warns that Thailand may have reached a point of no return.
“There’s no doubt our weather patterns are changing, and we’ve known this would occur due to climate change.”
“We should abandon our polluting ways because we can no longer count on nature to blow it all somewhere else.”
According to Niramol Suthamkit, director of Thammasat University’s Pro-Green Centre says that air pollution from vehicles, infrastructure construction and property development are the result of urban and economic growth priorities.
“There is little policy that prioritises the environment for society’s overall quality of life.”
Academics argue that economic incentives that force the public to change its behaviour are needed, and that pollution must be tackled at the root. Some advocate taxing vehicles directly, and creating new markets for agricultural waste and biomass that don’t involve burning. But this would require a seismic shift in policymaking
The number of Bangkok’s registered vehicles has more than doubled in the past ten years to 10.5 million. But no effort is being made to reduce these numbers. Instead, transportation plans call for 1,047 kilometres of new roads and expressways over the next decade.
About 90% of dangerous particles in the air in and around Bangkok are generated by vehicle exhaust, biomass burning, factories and dust from construction sites. And as the pollution readings ratchet up, so do health-related economic costs.
The Pollution Control Department is aware of these costs. Citing a study in South and Southeast Asia from 1999 to 2014, showing PM2.5 caused around 1.4 million premature deaths, they PCD recommended urgent and strict controls on emissions. But the government has done almost nothing in this regard.
According to a professor at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Economics, the government first has to realise that we’re facing a crisis that demands this research. Vehicles belching out dangerous black exhaust remain widespread, and despite anti-burning regulations, 66% of the sugarcane that entered mills this year was burned prior to harvesting.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhino dies
The last Sumatran rhino in Malaysia has died after a battle with cancer. The rhino, named Iman, died at the Borneo Rhino Sanctuary in Sabah on Saturday afternoon
Malaysia’s cultural and tourism minister announced that it was “…with great sadness that the Sabah Wildlife Department announces the death of Iman, the last Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia.”
“The death was natural and the immediate cause was categorised as shock. Iman was given the very best care and attention, from her capture in 2014 right up to the moment she passed. No one could have done more.”
Iman nearly died several times in the past due to blood loss from uterine tumours.
“The team at the sanctuary provided round the clock support and successfully brought her back to good health and egg cell production on several occasions.”
Sabah’s Wildlife Department director said Iman’s death came sooner than expected.
“But we knew that she was starting to suffer from the growing pressure of the tumours into the bladder.”
Earlier in the day a veterinarian at the sanctuary had suggested using morphine, as other painkillers were becoming ineffective. Iman’s carcass is being preserved, and there is still hope of obtaining egg cells for a proposed Malaysia/Indonesia collaboration on this species.
SOURCE: the star.com.my
