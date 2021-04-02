Court sentences Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” to death | Thaiger

Crime
Court sentences Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” to death
The serial killer known as “Jack the Ripper in Thailand” is sentenced to death. The court in the Isaan province Khon Kaen announced its decision today, sentencing convicted murderer Somkid Poompuang to death.
In 2005, Somkid was convicted of murdering 5 women, including a singer and 4 masseuses. He had sex with the women before killing them, either by strangling or drowning them, and then running off with their valuables.
Somkid was initially sentenced to life in prison, but his sentence was reduced because he confessed to the killing the women. The Department of Corrections even called him a “model prisoner” and he was released on parole in May 2019.
7 months after he was released, Somkid strangled a 51 year old woman to death in Khon Kaen. The woman’s body was found in her home with clear adhesive tape around her neck and her ankles tied with phone charger cable, according to a previous report by the Bangkok Post,
Somkid was arrested again in December 2019. The case promoted PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order the Justice Minister to review Thailand’s rules on sentence reductions, particularly for convicted killers.
Crime
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
In another drug bust by the Mekong River, police seized 550 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at around 275 million baht. Methamphetamine trafficking across the river from Laos to Thailand has spiked since the Myanmar coup. Many militant groups in Myanmar border towns rely on synthetic drug production as a main source of income. With tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, many are cutting through Laos and across the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs into Thailand.
Officers arrested 2 young Lao men at the riverbank in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom distict as they were loading sacks of methamphetamine onto a pickup truck. Police say they suspect 21 year old Phaeng Duangmalai and 20 year old Noo Kaewmanee also delivered a shipment of drugs on Wednesday night. The 2 men allegedly told police that they were paid 5,000 baht each to deliver the methamphetamine.
Earlier this week, drug suppression police arrested a 27 year old man in Sakhon Nakhon’s Bang Muang district and seized 30,115 methamphetamine pills. Police investigated and tracked down another drug suspect the next day, arresting a 46 year old Charoon Suriyaphum and seizing 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his pickup truck.
Charoon allegedly told police that he had been hired by Laos national to transport the methamphetamine and was paid around 50,000 to 100,000 baht per delivery. Police say he had already picked up 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the riverbank in Nakhon Pathom and was planning to pick up another 550 kilograms from the Phaeng and Noo the next night.
สกลนคร ตำรวจจับบิ๊กล็อตยาไอซ์ 550 กก.มูลค่าเกือบ 300 ล้าน
ผวจ.สกลนคร ร่วมทหาร…
Posted by บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี on Thursday, April 1, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large
A gunman shot and killed 2 young men last night in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Both 18 year old Korkiat Chanasri and 23 year old Theerayuth Faithee were shot in the head.
Witnesses say they saw a man talking with the 2 victims. They heard a gunshot and Korkiat collapsed. Theerayuth tried to flee, but he was also shot. Korkiat was dead when police arrived while Theerayuth was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are still investigating and are searching for the shooter. Officers say Theerayuth had a criminal record involving theft and drug charges, and suspect a possible motive for the shooting could be related to drug dealing or failure to pay off a debt.
คืบหน้าฆาตกรรม 2 ศพ ที่ บ้าน โคก อ.โคกโพธิ์ชัย จ.ขอนแก่น ตำรวจเร่งตามตัวผู้ต้องสงสัยมาสอบสวน พร้อมตั้งปมสังหารไว้ 3…
Posted by I Am Khonkaen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Pattaya
Man finds live hand grenade in Pattaya area forest – VIDEO
A man found a live hand grenade under a tree in Pattaya area forest yesterday while he was searching in the woods for termites to later feed to his pet fish. Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team say the M26 hand grenade is very dangerous and can still explode.
51 year old Su Supayut told Pattaya News reporters that fled the area when he saw the grenade and quickly called the police.
“I was searching for termites for my Betta fish before I found this grenade. I ran away before calling the police.”
Police do not know where the military-grade explosive came from and are still investigating.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
