Phuket International Airport readying for reopening | Thaiger

Transport
Phuket International Airport readying for reopening
Phuket International Airport is readying for the island’s reopening by beginning the vaccination process of all employees. The mandatory inoculations is hoped to increase confidence among foreign visitors, as many who have received a Covid vaccine, can now enter the island with relaxed quarantine measures.
“The CCSA has now approved relaxed quarantine conditions for tourists who have been vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 to visit Thailand from April 1. We hope this will signal the start of tourists starting to return to Phuket and we are delighted to announce the international terminal at Phuket International Airport is now open as of 00:01am on April 1.”
Phuket was given the green light to reopen for international visitors from July 1, with those who are vaccinated, being approved to skip the once-mandatory quarantine. However, those foreigners arriving from countries that have seen Covid-19 virus variants, or are highly-infected, may not be able to enjoy a reduced quarantine or even skip the quarantine, even if vaccinated.
The government plans to test the reopening plan in Phuket 3 months before other key tourist hot spots, such as Koh Samui, to help restart the tourism industry, that was battered for over a year, without its millions of tourists who contributed to 1/5 of the economy before the pandemic. Koh Samui, following Phuket, is also asking for approval to allow foreign travellers to skip quarantine requirements. Thailand is expected to fully reopen to vaccinated travellers in October.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Confirmed, expats in Phuket will receive Covid-19 vaccines
(Links to registration forms below)
Officials confirmed yesterday that expats in Phuket will be included and receive Covid-19 vaccines as part of the Thai government’s vaccination scheme. The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee enacts all Coronavirus policy locally, and an important member, Dr Chalermpong of Vachira Phuket Hospital, announced today that foreigners will also receive the Covid vaccines. A new online form launched today and Phuket’s Vice Governor advised that initial appointments will be made online only and requested people without online access to be patient and not walk into hospitals.
Phuket will receive the Sinovac vaccines this month, and AstraZeneca doses as well, suitable for those over 60 years of age, in June. The first 100,000 doses are earmarked for registered residents and people from other provinces that work in tourism, but the following batch will be open to other industries as well as foreigners. Chalermpong confirmed that eligibility for inoculation will be wide.
“All people on the island who are older than 18 years old but younger than 60 years old are eligible to be vaccinated, including people registered as living in Phuket, those who are from other provinces, and foreigners.”
Aiming for a 70% vaccination rate and focusing first on tourism workers and registered residents, the Vice Governor is calling for the cooperation of people, especially across the tourism industry. All businesses – hotels, tour or activities operators, even department stores – are requested to register their staff to receive priority jabs in order to expedite the process.
About 20,000 workers from 700 businesses have registered so far. The registration is available online, along with a separate site for local residents to register, which went live last Tuesday morning. People who registered previously through the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office’s Google Form do not need to re-register.
The PPPHO form to apply for vaccination HERE.
The form to register as a local resident HERE.
The form to register as a business HERE.
NOTE: All these forms are in Thai only currently (get a friend to help).
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s 4-phase reopening, starting today
This is not an April fool’s joke. Thailand has set a tentative 4-phase plan starting April 1 for reopening the borders, lifting restrictions, and relaxing quarantine periods, allowing international travel to recommence in a safe manner. As always, this a currently a PLAN and has not been confirmed by the Thai government at this stage.
The planned rollout has a metered approach and aims to allow tourism to rebuild without opening the floodgates to a potential new wave of Covid-19 clusters. The PM’s spokesman outlined the 4 phases, starting today, and completing the transition at the start of next year.
The first phase of Thailand’s reopening scheme, will begin the gradual reduction of the quarantine period for foreign travellers who have already received a Covid-19 vaccination and can present a vaccine certificate. For those who qualify and travel to one of the earmarked tourist destinations of Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai or Phang Nga, the mandatory 14 day quarantine length will be reduced.
Tentatively scheduled for July 1, the second phase of the plan focuses on Phuket’s massive tourism market, as chartered flights from China are expected to begin arriving in July (despite the Chinese government’s current restrictions on external travel). International travellers arriving to Phuket after this date will no longer need to quarantine at all, according to the proposal, provided they carry paperwork certifying their vaccination.
The next step in reopening Thailand would see the 4 other tourist destinations in the ‘sandbox’ scheme to join Phuket in waiving all quarantine restrictions. Phase 3 is planned to launch October 1, and would allow vaccinated foreign tourists to holiday in Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai or Phang Nga without any quarantine. Bangkok has also been discussed as part of this proposal.
The final fourth phase would start on New Year’s Day, 2022, and would be the final step to reopening Thailand’s borders. After January 1, all foreign travellers that have received a Covid-19 vaccination and a vaccine passport will be allowed to enter anywhere in the kingdom without any quarantine period.
Barring any new outbreaks or negative developments in the pandemic, hopefully Thailand will be safely reopened to the world by the new year.
These are just proposals at this stage and you should check with the embassy in your country before making any flight or hotel bookings.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
Quarantine period reduced to 10 days starting tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, quarantine will be reduced 10 days. Reports in Thai media say the quarantine will be reduced to 7 days for vaccinated tourists starting tomorrow as well, but Thai embassies in the US, UK and Australia only mention the 10 day quarantine. Those travelling from countries were the coronavirus has mutated will still need to quarantine for 14 days.
The Thai Cabinet approved the proposal to reduce the quarantine period, which has been a mandatory 14 days (sometimes ending up being 15 to 16 days) since restrictions were imposed last year. Pattaya News reports the reduced quarantine will be rolled out in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.
According to a recent post from the Thai government’s public relations department, the 7 day quarantine applies to travellers with a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate travelling from countries with no mutated strains. Travallers must present the vaccine certificate upon arrival.
While many reports say that starting April 1, quarantine will be reduced to 7 days for travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19, the Thai embassies in the US, UK and Australia do not mention the 7 day quarantine.
The Thai embassy in London says:
All non-Thai passengers from the UK and Ireland will be subject to not less than 11-night quarantine (effective from 1 April 2021) at their own expenses at one of the facilities for Alternative State Quarantine that have been approved by the Thai authorities.
The Thai embassy in Washington, DC also says that starting April 1, quarantine will be reduced to 10 days, which ends up being 11 nights.
The Thai embassy in Sydney also announced that quarantine will be reduced to 10 days.
Countries that have reported a new variant of Covid-19 must quarantine for 14 days.
Check with your local Thai embassy before making any travel plans as requirements and regulations can change quickly and vary from country to country.
Quarantine will be waived for vaccinated tourists travelling to Phuket starting in July under the new “sandbox” travel scheme. The island province is accelerating the roll out of Covid-19 vaccinations in an effort to reach herd immunity by the end of June, in time to welcome foreign tourists.
Koh Samui is also working on reaching herd immunity to launch the “Wonder Island” travel scheme in July, which is similar to Phuket’s sandbox model. The island expects around 1,000 foreign tourists, who are vaccinated against Covid-19, to arrive within the first week of July. Tourists will need to stay at a certified quarantine hotel or resort for a week, but will be able to travel to specific areas of the island with a guide.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket International Airport readying for reopening
Court sentences Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” to death
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years
Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night
Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger
“Inside job” allegations as Yangon malls linked to Burmese military burn down
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Government has repatriation plan for Thai citizens if Burmese situation deteriorates
Thai Airways food landing in 7-Eleven next month
Banquet for ghosts held in Chon Buri cemetery – some food left over
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Thailand News Today | Thailand lures big spenders, 2,000 Burmese refugees shelter in north | April 1
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui4 days ago
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
- Myanmar2 days ago
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
- Bangkok4 days ago
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourists in Thailand can apply for another 60 day extension, allowing a stay until July 27
- Crime2 days ago
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran