Crime

Court grants bail to salon owner who murdered couple over haircut in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via KhaoSod

The salon owner who murdered an unhappy customer and her husband – both TV stars – in front of their young daughter in Pathum Thani on Saturday has been released on bail for 500,000 baht.

Pathum Thani Provincial Court decided to grant bail to 51 year old Prasart Rangyai yesterday afternoon on the condition he wears an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet.

On Saturday afternoon, 41 year old Warisara Wimoonrakchat went to a shopping centre in the Mueang district with her husband, 40 year old Wirapong Pumphruek, and their 8 year old daughter.

Warisara went to a salon to get a haircut for 250 baht, but she wasn’t pleased with the results. She tried to speak to the hairdresser, who rang salon owner Prasert for advice, who wasn’t in the salon at the time.

Over the phone, Prasert said there was nothing he could do about the haircut. Then, he rode a motorbike to the salon – with a kitchen knife hidden in his trousers – and found the couple standing outside the shop.

Wirapong said that if Prasert couldn’t fix the haircut or give a refund, he would sue the department store with the help of his lawyer. When Wirapong threatened to sue, Prasert told police that he asked Wirapong, “Do you want to die?”

Then, Prasert said Warisara darted at him, so he grabbed the knife from his trousers and stabbed them both to death in front of their 8 year old daughter. Prasert ran off and drove his motorbike away from the shopping centre.

The deceased shared another child, 20 year old Ping Pong, who made a statement to say she will try her best to take care of herself and her 8 year old sister. Ping Pong said she aims to buy a house for her and her sibling, who have both been left with no parents over the haircut fight.

Ping Pong said her mother Warisara will be cremated on Thursday. As for her father Wirapong, he will be cremated in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand, but the date hasn’t been set yet, said Ping Pong.

Warisara and Wirapong were both TV stars in the series “Fah Mee Ta.” Wirapong also worked as a personal trainer.

Meanwhile, the court has denied bail to the famous actress “Pinky” and her family who are accused of committing fraud and violating the Computer Crimes Act for advertising a Forex-3D Ponzi scheme. The three remain detained in police custody as they await trial, which could take months.

SOURCE: KhaoSod, Sanook

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
joseph
2022-08-22 23:39
.....her mom complained the haircut was too short....said she apologized and sent the woman to another branch of the salon to have the haircut fixed. I need to visit the 2nd salon.  
HiuMak
2022-08-23 07:20
RIP. Definitely a Split End in the deal and not worth the Dye
stapoz
2022-08-23 08:54
I hope he will spend the rest of his life in a Thai prison sleeping on the floor with 40 other inmates in a 30m2 cage. How stupid idiot must be a man, stabbing a customer standing with a toddler…
Prosaap
2022-08-23 11:16
Whats unbelievable is that he make bail somebody crazy like that is a time bomb  
francoa
2022-08-23 12:35
this is an ongoing issue that thailand has,  really doesnt look in western standards. Murderer bailing himself out for 15k usd.   Remember the phuket guy who killed a grab driver on their rest stop? He was bailed out…then went…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger.

