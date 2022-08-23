Crime
Court grants bail to salon owner who murdered couple over haircut in central Thailand
The salon owner who murdered an unhappy customer and her husband – both TV stars – in front of their young daughter in Pathum Thani on Saturday has been released on bail for 500,000 baht.
Pathum Thani Provincial Court decided to grant bail to 51 year old Prasart Rangyai yesterday afternoon on the condition he wears an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet.
On Saturday afternoon, 41 year old Warisara Wimoonrakchat went to a shopping centre in the Mueang district with her husband, 40 year old Wirapong Pumphruek, and their 8 year old daughter.
Warisara went to a salon to get a haircut for 250 baht, but she wasn’t pleased with the results. She tried to speak to the hairdresser, who rang salon owner Prasert for advice, who wasn’t in the salon at the time.
Over the phone, Prasert said there was nothing he could do about the haircut. Then, he rode a motorbike to the salon – with a kitchen knife hidden in his trousers – and found the couple standing outside the shop.
Wirapong said that if Prasert couldn’t fix the haircut or give a refund, he would sue the department store with the help of his lawyer. When Wirapong threatened to sue, Prasert told police that he asked Wirapong, “Do you want to die?”
Then, Prasert said Warisara darted at him, so he grabbed the knife from his trousers and stabbed them both to death in front of their 8 year old daughter. Prasert ran off and drove his motorbike away from the shopping centre.
The deceased shared another child, 20 year old Ping Pong, who made a statement to say she will try her best to take care of herself and her 8 year old sister. Ping Pong said she aims to buy a house for her and her sibling, who have both been left with no parents over the haircut fight.
Ping Pong said her mother Warisara will be cremated on Thursday. As for her father Wirapong, he will be cremated in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand, but the date hasn’t been set yet, said Ping Pong.
Warisara and Wirapong were both TV stars in the series “Fah Mee Ta.” Wirapong also worked as a personal trainer.
Meanwhile, the court has denied bail to the famous actress “Pinky” and her family who are accused of committing fraud and violating the Computer Crimes Act for advertising a Forex-3D Ponzi scheme. The three remain detained in police custody as they await trial, which could take months.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Angry woman taxi driver fined for racing a bus in Bangkok
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
AirAsia Thailand launches Bangkok to Fukuoka flights October 12
Court grants bail to salon owner who murdered couple over haircut in central Thailand
Makhot scoops 50,000 baht in Miss LGBT Thailand heat
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Revered Monk turned Ladyboy | GMT
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #1 The Legend Thai Ads
Cambodia aims for 1 million tourists in 2022, has 740k already
Massive poll finds over 93% want PM Prayut to leave office now
Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency
Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides4 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews19 hours ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
South Korea21 hours ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Chon Buri4 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Thailand4 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Recent comments: