AirAsia Thailand launches Bangkok to Fukuoka flights October 12

Following suit of Thai Vietjet last month, AirAsia Thailand will launch direct flights from Bangkok to Fukuoka, Japan. The flights are scheduled to commence on October 12 and fly from Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok’s secondary airport that caters to low-cost carriers like AirAsia.

To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares on sale from now until August 28 for travel between the launch on October 12 and March 23 of next year. The fare is 4,928 baht for each direction, though BIG members pay 4,888 and flights booked on the AirAsia Super App will get 30 additional kilogrammes of free luggage when they book 20 kilogrammes.

Fukuoka is the largest city on Kyushu, the southernmost major island (excluding Okinawa) and the third largest in Japan, and serves as the second largest port outside of Yokohama near Tokyo. It is known as a more affordable alternative to Tokyo for holidays and the new flights will capitalize on the beautiful fall foliage, according to AirAsia Thailand’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Japan is a top leisure favourite destination for Thai travellers, and many of them are planning to visit the country as soon as it reopens to tourism. Fukuoka might not be the first city that comes to mind for people thinking of visiting Japan, but anyone who experiences it is sure to be deeply impressed. Our flights to the city begin just in time for autumn when the weather begins to cool, and the trees change colour with the stunning sakura blooms, a favourite time for Thais getting ready to celebrate the end of the year.”

AirAsia will fly from Thailand’s capital city to the sixth largest city in Japan three times per week to begin and increase in November to four weekly flights. From October 12 to 28, flights will go on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and will shift on October 30 to Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. (Thai Vietjet operates the route three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, but from Bangkok’s main Suvarnabhumi Airport.)

The flights will operate as follows:

12-28 October 2022 – Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays FD736 – DMK-FUK – departing 1:20am, arriving 8:50am FD737 – FUK-DMK – departing 9:50am, arriving 1:15pm

After 30 October – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays FD736 – DMK-FUK – departing 1:35am, arriving 8:55am FD737 – FUK-DMK – departing 10:00am, arriving 2:00pm



SOURCE: TTR Weekly

