Makhot scoops 50,000 baht in Miss LGBT Thailand heat

The winner of the Miss LGBT Chon Buri pageant announced she was proud to represent her community in the final of the competition next year.

Makhot scooped first prize and 50,000 baht at the event yesterday hosted at the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya by Miss LGBT Thailand.

Miss LGBT Thailand 2023 provides an opportunity for all LGBT individuals to showcase their many talents and support the community in Pattaya.

Twenty contestants took part in the pageant with Makhot, or Wanwimol Boonman, coming first to go forward to compete on a national stage on behalf of Chon Buri province. The first runner up was Liter, or Thawalakon Khamsongk, second runner up was Kung King, or Chirassaya Srikasem while Ness, or Kanchitapun Onthawi, was also in the prizes.

Makhot revealed her absolute delight in winning the competition. She said…

“I thank everyone who supports me and the LGBT community. I am so proud of myself and my sisters and fans who always cared for me. This stage is not the end but only the beginning. I will continue to work hard to bring fame to my city.”

Miss LGBT Thailand provides a platform for people of gender diversity to show off their talents and promote LGBTQA+ groups.

The Miss LGBT platform also provides a stage to promote and invite people to understand the issues of gender diversity under the HIV Prevention, STD Prevention, and Gender Equality Promotion Program.

