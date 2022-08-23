Connect with us

Pattaya

Makhot scoops 50,000 baht in Miss LGBT Thailand heat

Published

 on 

The winner of the Miss LGBT Chon Buri pageant announced she was proud to represent her community in the final of the competition next year.

Makhot scooped first prize and 50,000 baht at the event yesterday hosted at the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya by Miss LGBT Thailand.

Miss LGBT Thailand 2023 provides an opportunity for all LGBT individuals to showcase their many talents and support the community in Pattaya.

Twenty contestants took part in the pageant with Makhot, or Wanwimol Boonman, coming first to go forward to compete on a national stage on behalf of Chon Buri province. The first runner up was Liter, or Thawalakon Khamsongk, second runner up was Kung King, or Chirassaya Srikasem while Ness, or Kanchitapun Onthawi, was also in the prizes.

Makhot revealed her absolute delight in winning the competition. She said…

“I thank everyone who supports me and the LGBT community. I am so proud of myself and my sisters and fans who always cared for me. This stage is not the end but only the beginning. I will continue to work hard to bring fame to my city.”

Miss LGBT Thailand provides a platform for people of gender diversity to show off their talents and promote LGBTQA+ groups.

The Miss LGBT platform also provides a stage to promote and invite people to understand the issues of gender diversity under the HIV Prevention, STD Prevention, and Gender Equality Promotion Program.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 second ago

Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Crime1 hour ago

Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Bangkok1 hour ago

Angry woman taxi driver fined for racing a bus in Bangkok
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Tourism2 hours ago

AirAsia Thailand launches Bangkok to Fukuoka flights October 12
Crime2 hours ago

Court grants bail to salon owner who murdered couple over haircut in central Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Makhot scoops 50,000 baht in Miss LGBT Thailand heat
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Thailand4 hours ago

Revered Monk turned Ladyboy | GMT
Press Room4 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #1 The Legend Thai Ads
Tourism4 hours ago

Cambodia aims for 1 million tourists in 2022, has 740k already
Election5 hours ago

Massive poll finds over 93% want PM Prayut to leave office now
Crime18 hours ago

Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency 
Thailand19 hours ago

Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
Bangkok19 hours ago

Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending