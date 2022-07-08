Crime
Corrupt Thai tourist cop and friend caught in police sting
A corrupt Thai tourist cop and his friend were arrested last night in a police sting after they swindled thousands of false operating taxes from entertainment venues in the central province of Nontha Buri.
Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration Special Wisdom and Tactics, and Bang Yai Police Station, were alerted to the scam after receiving complaints from several entertainment venues, especially in the Bang Yau district, questioning the extra taxes.
Police set a trap on Thursday night, asking businesses to mark the banknotes with a special symbol before handing over the cash to the crooked cop and his friend.
Police then tracked the bent copper’s car, followed by his friend in a separate vehicle, wandering around the province collecting the dirty money from the area’s entertainment businesses. They bided their time and then pounced at the end of the crooks’ money-collecting round at a shopping mall.
The suspects tried to flee from the scene but their car’s passage was blocked from every side, forcing the pair to escape on foot. They didn’t get far, however, as a swarm of police surrounded them.
The alleged crooks were identified as Police Senior Sergeant Major Puwamate Hirunwongwaradon from the Tourist Police and his male friend Manus Sooksong.
The Director of the Governing Officer’s Law Enforcement Operation Centre, Ronnarong Tipsiri, revealed that 100,000 baht in marked bills were seized as evidence of the pair’s illegal practice.
“I would like to warn every entertainment venue that the police don’t have the policy to collect extra taxes or bribes from any kinds of businesses.
“I will arrest those people impersonating police officers and anyone else involved, no matter who they are. The same goes for entertainment venues if they offer money to officers for some specific purposes or benefits.”
The Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Suwat Jangyodsuk, admitted he is disappointed by the actions of the corrupt cop.
“This is an urgent issue that destroys the image of the Royal Thai Police.”
Suwat revealed the tourist policeman has been removed from public service and added the commander of his department would be charged with recklessness.
