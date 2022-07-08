UPDATE: Police arrest man who stabbed elderly lady to death in central Thailand

Police have caught and arrested the man who broke into an elderly woman’s home in Cha-am district in Phetchaburi province and stabbed her to death on Tuesday.

Police arrested him in Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province yesterday at around 3pm and took him to Cha-am police station to undertake legal proceedings.

The man has a “criminal history” and was released from Samut Songkram Prison on May 13, 2020, said police.

Police said the family’s CCTV camera recoded the audio of the incident. At one point, 75 year old Suthasinee can be heard begging for her life. The man told Suthasinee, “You are already old” before stabbing her more than 20 times.

The man stole a Buddhist amulet and 4,000 baht in cash from the house following the murder.

At one point, the hat which was covering the man’s face came off and his face could be seen clearly on the CCTV camera, which is what helped police identify him.

SOURCE: CH3

ORIGINAL STORY: Grandmother stabbed more than 20 times in brutal murder in central Thailand

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man stabbed a 75 year old woman to death at her home in Phetchaburi province, central Thailand, on Tuesday.

The woman’s daughter, 39 year old Yok, said she had been unwell and had been taking sleeping pills. Yok woke up at noon to find her mother – 75 year old Suthasinee Phansawat – lying dead in a pool of blood at their family home in the Cha-am district. Many of the family’s assets had been stolen from the house.

The elderly woman’s autopsy results revealed she had been stabbed more than 20 times in the chest, left arm, stomach, and back. She had suffered 1 very severe stab wound to the chest.

Bloodstains in the living room, on the balcony, and outside the property suggest the victim had been dragged around by the assailant.

CCTV footage shows a skinny Thai man breaking into the house with his face covered. After the brutal murder took place he is pictured once more leaving the property.

Police from Cha-am police station have launched a murder investigation. Police believe the murderer is a man from the local area.

SOURCE: Thai Rath