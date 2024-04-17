Chon Buri officials bust illegal kratom juice operations targeting kids

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Banglamung district, Chon Buri province, launched a coordinated operation yesterday that resulted in the dismantling of illegal kratom juice production sites known for distributing the substance to minors. The district’s administrative head, along with health officials and local police, led the crackdown on these clandestine establishments, netting nearly 2,000 bottles of the illicit mixture.

The operation targeted three main outlets: Mitre Kratom shop in Soi Khao Talo, Green Leaf Chon Buri 5 in the same alley, and another store at the entrance to Khao Talo. The Green Leaf Chon Buri 5 shop, in particular, was discovered to have a large-scale brewing operation on the second-floor balcony, where six large pots were used to concoct kratom juice non-stop, supplying a network of smaller retailers in the vicinity around the clock and generating over 20,000 baht (US$540) daily.

During the raid, police also seized a significant quantity of cough syrup, used as an ingredient in the kratom mixture, including 24 bottles of Benadryl cough syrup and 30 bottles of Fatacylam antipyretic and anti-allergy medication. The confiscated items were ready-mixed kratom juice, prepared for sale, and various pharmaceuticals, reported KhaoSod.

The individuals involved in these illegal activities are facing charges for violating the Ministry of Health’s announcement No. 424 (B.E. 2564 or 2021) and its amendment No. 430 (B.E. 2564 or 2021) under Section 6 (8) in conjunction with Section 50 of the Food Act, B.E. 2522 (1979). The penalties for such offences may include imprisonment ranging from six months to two years and fines between 5,000 and 20,000 baht (US$135 and US$540).

In related news, Thai officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), orchestrated a search operation on February 14, honing in on a factory in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, amidst suspicions of illicit soda production laced with kratom.

Reports from the police unveiled the factory’s alleged involvement in the clandestine distribution of kratom-infused soda under a covert brand across Bangkok. Acting swiftly, the police launched a meticulous investigation, securing a search warrant from the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.