Chon Buri man, high on meth, allegedly torches his own house

A man in Chon Buri’s Muang district burned his own house down in the early hours of this morning. He was reportedly intoxicated and high on methamphetamine at the time. Police were notified of the fire at around 5am at a house in Napa, in the northern part of Chon Buri.

Firefighters and 3 fire engines arrived at the scene but the house was already fully ablaze. It took about an hour to control the fire. The house and two vehicles were completely destroyed, but fortunately there were no injuries or loss of life in the incident.

The man’s mother, whose name is being withheld, spoke emotionally to police, alleging that her son had taken “lots” of methamphetamine pills before the incident and was heavily intoxicated. She says the fire was set intentionally.

She asked police to find her son, who fled the scene and remains missing, and put him in jail, as she hopes that it will help him break his drug habit.

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Puean Khao Rao Rak Kan Chonburi

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

