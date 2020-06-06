Sections: CrimeNorthern Thailand

Nakhon Phanom teacher suspended for alleged sexual abuse

In yet another of a growing string of sex abuse cases involving teachers in Thailand in recent months, education authorities claim a science teacher sexually molested a 17 year old female student in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, and have suspended him pending an investigation. The acting chief of the Nakhon Phanom education office says the suspension came after a complaint filed by the mother of the alleged victim.

The suspension was in response to a direct instruction from Thailand’s education minister that the Office of the Basic Education Commission get to the bottom of the complaint. He says initial investigation confirmed there were grounds to the allegation, adding that the teacher is suspected of abusing several girls at the high school. The minister added the teacher is suspended pending a probe and an Education Ministry decision on whether he should be dismissed.

On Tuesday, a source said the teacher reported to the area education office and gave a statement, after which the office decided the allegation had grounds, leading to the suspension order. The alleged victims reportedly kept quiet about their ordeal as they were afraid of the teacher, who claimed high level connections at the Education Ministry.

The alleged abuse was revealed after the mother of 1 of the girls noticed her daughter appeared withdrawn and didn’t want to go to school, the source said. She also learned her daughter had been communicating with a male teacher via social media before he molested her. The area education office helped the woman file a police complaint against the teacher.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Jack Burton
Tags: abuseNakhon Phanomsexstudentsuspendedteacher
20 hours ago

Recent News

Lý do phải mở tấm che cửa sổ khi máy bay cất cánh và hạ cánh là gì?

Nhiều người vẫn không hiểu vì sao mỗi khi đi máy bay, tiếp viên hàng…

8 hours ago

Bình Dương: Xe container tông xe biển đỏ khiến 1 người chết, 6 người bị thương

Trưa nay, tại Bình Dương đã xảy ra một vụ tai nạn nghiêm trọng. Một…

9 hours ago

Vĩnh Phúc: Trưởng Phòng GD&ĐT bị xem xét cách hết chức vụ trong Đảng vì sàm sỡ giáo viên nữ trong phòng làm việc

Vì có hành vi sàm sỡ một nữ giáo viên ngay tại phòng làm việc,…

9 hours ago

Tập 5 “Người ấy là ai”: “Xạ thủ số 1 Việt Nam” streamer NoWay hạ gục nữ chính bởi gương mặt điển trai dễ thương

Là 1 trong 5 chàng trai xuất hiện trong tập 5 "Người ấy là ai"…

10 hours ago

Kết quả Baeksang: “Khi hoa trà nở” thắng lớn tại Giải Baeksang

Tại lễ trao giải thưởng Nghệ thuật Baeksang lần thứ 56, "Khi hoa trà nở"…

12 hours ago

แฟนหงส์ ชื่นใจ ! อาร์เตต้า ลั่นไม่หวั่น แม้ต้องเจอกับ เรือใบ

มิเกล อาร์เตต้า เทรนเนอร์ของทาง ไอ้ปืนใหญ่ อาร์เซน่อล ให้สัมภาษณ์เชื่อมั่นว่าลูกทีมมีความพร้อมที่ดีมากในการกลับมาลุยพรีเมียร์ลีก รอบนี้ โดยทางขุนพล ไอ้ปืนใหญ่ เตรียมลงสนามเป็นหนึ่งใน 2 คู่แรกของ พรีเมียร์ลีก นัดรีสตาร์ทวันพุธที่ 17…

13 hours ago