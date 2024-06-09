Police raid unlicensed Rangsit nightclub, find 65 underage patrons

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police raided an unlicensed nightclub popular among Rangsit’s youth, discovering 65 underage patrons. The venue had never applied for a permit and was known for admitting minors and serving them alcohol. Police blocked all exits to prevent escape.

Yesterday, June 8, officers led by Saruti Kwangsopa, commander of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, executed a raid on a nightclub in Lak Hok, Mueang District, Pathum Thani Province.

The establishment, frequented by students and young night-goers, had a reputation for allowing individuals under 20 years old to enter and consume alcohol. Law enforcement officials ensured all entry and exit points were secured to prevent patrons from fleeing.

Upon inspection, the nightclub was found hosting a live music performance with over 300 young men and women drinking and dancing. Police halted the music and turned on the lights, requesting identification from all patrons.

An alarming 65 individuals were identified as being under the age of 20. During the raid, 28 year old Patipan, identified himself as the owner. When asked to present the establishment’s operating license, he admitted that he had never applied for one since the nightclub opened.

The presence of minors in the venue suggested negligence on the part of the owner, despite having security personnel check IDs at the entrance. Consequently, the owner faced charges for operating a business without a license, selling alcohol during prohibited hours, and violating official orders, reported KhaoSod.

The case has been handed over to the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station for further legal action. The underage patrons were documented and then allowed to return home.

In related news, authorities have raided the notorious teen hotspot, Heaven Rangsit, for operating without a permit and allowing almost 500 underage individuals to patronise the establishment. The bust occurred at around 12.30am on January 7.

Officials, including Ronnarong Tipsiri, Inspector General of the Department of Local Administration and Wilun Sitthiwong, Director of the Investigation and Legal Affairs of the Department of Local Administration, led a team of over 50 officers to the venue located in Klong Luang, Pathum Thani.