Crime

Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition

Neill Fronde

Published 

35 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The European Court of Human Rights approved Shane Looker's extradition to Thailand to face murder charges.

In 2014, a British man is alleged to have arrived in Thailand, killed and dismembered a woman 2 days later, and fled to Spain. This week, the European Court of Human Rights approved the man’s extradition to Thailand to be prosecuted for the horrific murder. The man is accused of murdering a Thai prostitute in Kanchanaburi and dumping her body in a river before fleeing to Ibiza.

The ECHR decision upholds the ruling of the Spanish High Court that Shane Kenneth Looker, the alleged murderer, should be sent back to Thailand to face charges. Looker is 47 years old and from the United Kingdom originally, though he appears to have been living in Ibiza since the crime. Thai authorities have been calling for his extradition since 2015.

Looker was arrested in June of 2017 in Ibiza after an international warrant for his arrest was issued. He had long been known to be living in Ibiza and is said to be a partner in a hotel on the party island. A year after his arrest, the Spanish National Court ruled in July that he would face extradition to Thailand for punishment. Thai authorities had to guarantee that Looker would not be treated inhumanely or be given capital punishment.

Another year after the Spanish court’s ruling, Looker filed an October 2019 complaint pleading not to be extradited back to Thailand. The ECHR met in Strasbourg and ruled against his request, approving the extradition.

Thai police reports state that he arrived in Bangkok on Halloween night, October 31 in 2014 before travelling to Kanchanaburi. There, on only his second night in Thailand, in the early hours of November 2nd, he killed a 27 year old woman in her own room. She was reportedly working as a prostitute.

Looker is accused of then dismembering the body and stuffing it into a suitcase, before dumping her remains in the Mae Klong River in the western border province of Kanchanaburi. After disposing of the body and evidence, he left Thailand on November 27 and moved to Ibiza.

SOURCE: Thailand News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Crime

100 million baht illegal online gambling bust in Bangkok

Neill Fronde

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

PHOTO: An onlline gambling website moving 100 million baht a month was busted in Bangkok. (via Flickr Bago Games)

Continuing their raids on illegal gambling sites and online scams, police have busted an internet gambling ring moving a 100 million baht per month. Today’s bust was in Bangkok following an investigation tracing the origins of a gambling website called PGSLOT889. Police raided a condominium in the Bangkok Noi district today and arrested 19 people allegedly involved in the online betting site.

The illegal online gambling website was set up spread across 3 separate condos in the Pinklao River Park View condominium in Bangkok Noi. Investigators tracked the online operations to the rooms on the 11th and 15th floors, according to police officials.

The Criminal Court issued a warrant to search the rooms in question. Police took into custody at the scene 11 women and 8 men who will face illegal gambling charges for the online betting site. The nationalities of those arrested were not reported. In those rooms, the police confiscated 27 mobile phones, 30 monitors, 8 computers, 7 bank books, and 17 ATM cards.

Authorities studying the operations of the gambling website have estimated that a minimum of 100 million baht of bets had been placed through the site each month. Police will continue their investigation and widen their search to find other illegal online gambling operations that may be connected to this one.

Illegal online gambling websites have been a growing problem, perhaps fueled by the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Police have been active in investigating and tracking down these operations with the most recent bust just 2 days ago in Pattaya with 6 Thai people arrested for a site earning 10,000 baht a day. The day before that an online gambling ring of recent graduates was busted in Bangkok. And just a few months ago another group of Thai and Chinese nationals was arrested in Bangkok with over 15 million baht of assets seized in a large online gambling operation set up in 4 houses.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Man “test drives” car, never to be seen again

Jack Arthur

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO from Wikimedia Commons.

Panya Muenknam, a 50 year old owner of the used car shop “Khao Wong Rot Ban”, located in the Kalasin province, northeasten Thailand, has one less car on his lot after a man took a car for a “test drive” …and never came back. The owner posted on his Facebook about the theft on May 26, and according to Panya the theft took place on May 20.

The man, described by Panya as tall, thin, and about 30 years old arrived at Panya’s shop in a black truck with a Kalasin license plate. The unidentified man said he’d like to buy a car so Panya showed him the vehicles he had for sale. The man picked a green Mazda that cost 42 thousand baht. At some point, Payna learned the alleged thief’s name was “Korn”. He told Panya he would come back later in the evening.

Then, 3 days late, on May 23, Korn returned to the shop with a child in tow. Korn met with another employee and requested a test drive, and as a means to meet his wife who he claimed had the money for the Mazda he had looked at 3 days before. However, Korn changed his mind and informed the employee he wanted to buy a white Toyota that cost 120,000 baht instead. Korn was given the keys for his test drive but was never seen again.

Panya filed a police report at the Khao Wong Police Station the same day.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Thailand

Teenagers claim they were attacked on popular Pattaya beach

Jack Arthur

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

Photo by nakhon100 from Flickr.

Last night, teenagers visiting from Ayutthaya claim they were attacked on Jomtien Beach, a popular spot in Pattaya. They say local teens in a pickup had pulled up to the group, got out of the truck and started to attack them for no reason. The victims also allege that they were chased and that the rival group claimed to have guns and stated that Jomtien was “their beach.”

The teenagers said the alleged attack was unprovoked. A 16 year old, whose name has been withheld from media due to his age, filed a police report this morning. His sister said her group was taking pictures on Jomtien beach when a pickup truck approached carrying 5 locals. She said the other teenagers immediately started to attack her group, including kicking her brother in the face. The alleged attackers told the teens they shouldn’t go to the police and they are not afraid of law enforcement.

The police stated they would review nearby CCTV footage. They also said that getting together in groups violates Covid-19 restrictions.

Source: The Pattaya News

 

