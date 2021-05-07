American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife

An American man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant, Thai wife and hiding her body in a rubbish bin. Police say 32 year old Jason Matthew Balzer then dumped his deceased wife’s body in a field in northern Thailand. 32 year old Pitchaporn Kidchob’s mother became concerned for her daughter’s welfare after seeing Balzer flee their home on a motorbike. She then went inside the home to check on her daughter and found multiple bloodstains throughout the house.

After her mother notified police, they checked CCTV cameras and saw Balzer fleeing the area. They gathered a team of officers and sniffer dogs to go out looking for Pitchaporn’s body in a field about 15 kilometres from their house. There, they found her body stuffed inside a garbage bag. A report by Siam Rath says police arrested Balzer yesterday afternoon in the Hang Dong district of Chiang Mai, who then confessed to killing his wife and dumping her body.

Balzer moved to Thailand in 2019 after being previously charged in the state of Colorado in America for attempted murder at the age of 30. A report from TimesCall.com included details from the incident:

“The woman said she was sleeping in her bedroom when Balzer came in and wanted to have sex. The woman said she was tired, and Balzer became angry and took her phone.

She said Balzer then grabbed her arms and squeezed then and then hit her in the face and slammed her head into the bed’s headboard five times, according to the affidavit.

She told police Balzer then grabbed a revolver out of a desk drawer in the room and pointed it at her head saying, “I will kill you.” The woman was able to push the gun to the side, at which point it went off next to her head. She was able to get the gun away from Balzer and threw it under the bed.

The woman said that while Balzer tried to begin covering up the bullet hole in the wall, she fled to a neighbor’s house.

When police responded to the apartment, they found a fresh drywall patch in the ceiling and bullet damage to the kitchen floor, kitchen ceiling, bedroom floor and mattress. An officer also found the revolver under the bed.”

Balzer was arrested on suspicion of attempted, second-degree murder, felony menacing, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, obstruction of telephone use, tampering with physical evidence, criminal tampering, domestic violence, and aiming a firearm at a person.

It is not known what type of visa Balzer obtained to enter Thailand. Police say he is in custody and is waiting to be transferred back to Nan province after fleeing to Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

