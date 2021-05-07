Crime
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
An American man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant, Thai wife and hiding her body in a rubbish bin. Police say 32 year old Jason Matthew Balzer then dumped his deceased wife’s body in a field in northern Thailand. 32 year old Pitchaporn Kidchob’s mother became concerned for her daughter’s welfare after seeing Balzer flee their home on a motorbike. She then went inside the home to check on her daughter and found multiple bloodstains throughout the house.
After her mother notified police, they checked CCTV cameras and saw Balzer fleeing the area. They gathered a team of officers and sniffer dogs to go out looking for Pitchaporn’s body in a field about 15 kilometres from their house. There, they found her body stuffed inside a garbage bag. A report by Siam Rath says police arrested Balzer yesterday afternoon in the Hang Dong district of Chiang Mai, who then confessed to killing his wife and dumping her body.
Balzer moved to Thailand in 2019 after being previously charged in the state of Colorado in America for attempted murder at the age of 30. A report from TimesCall.com included details from the incident:
“The woman said she was sleeping in her bedroom when Balzer came in and wanted to have sex. The woman said she was tired, and Balzer became angry and took her phone.
She said Balzer then grabbed her arms and squeezed then and then hit her in the face and slammed her head into the bed’s headboard five times, according to the affidavit.
She told police Balzer then grabbed a revolver out of a desk drawer in the room and pointed it at her head saying, “I will kill you.” The woman was able to push the gun to the side, at which point it went off next to her head. She was able to get the gun away from Balzer and threw it under the bed.
The woman said that while Balzer tried to begin covering up the bullet hole in the wall, she fled to a neighbor’s house.
When police responded to the apartment, they found a fresh drywall patch in the ceiling and bullet damage to the kitchen floor, kitchen ceiling, bedroom floor and mattress. An officer also found the revolver under the bed.”
Balzer was arrested on suspicion of attempted, second-degree murder, felony menacing, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, obstruction of telephone use, tampering with physical evidence, criminal tampering, domestic violence, and aiming a firearm at a person.
It is not known what type of visa Balzer obtained to enter Thailand. Police say he is in custody and is waiting to be transferred back to Nan province after fleeing to Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 gamblers arrested in raid on restaurant in central Thailand
Police have arrested 12 people found eating, drinking, and gambling in a restaurant in the central province of Pathum Thani. Under disease prevention measures, there is currently a ban on in-restaurant dining in a number of provinces in Thailand.
According to the Bangkok Post, the authorities raided the restaurant in the Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani late last night. Officers from Pathum Thani police arrived at the Oud Lam Luk Ka restaurant around 11.30pm. 12 patrons were taken into custody and 15 sets of dice, gambling paraphernalia, and 3,500 baht in cash were confiscated from the table they were sitting at. Officers also found bills for food and drinks.
The owner of the restaurant, named by the Bangkok Post as Therdphan Konnard, was among those arrested, as was a 30 year old woman named as Atchra Sorin, allegedly behind the gambling operation. All 12 arrested have been taken to Lam Luk Ka station for processing.
According to the chief of Pathum Thani police, Chayut Marayat, officers were acting on a tip-off that the restaurant owner was allowing his premises to be used for gambling, as well as allowing customers to eat and drink on-site, in violation of current Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death
A woman in Chon Buri’s Banglamuang district is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a butcher knife. The woman was injured during the alleged attack and is being treated at a local hospital.
District police officers were called to the scene just after midnight to the couple’s home. They found 23 year old Burin “Geng” Bamrungphon body in the bathroom. The room was covered in blood. Geng’s body had slash and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest. Reports say that 24 year old Aranya “Bow” Sermsap admitted to her father that she had killed her husband.
Geng and Bow had been together for 3 years. They have a 1 year old son and a 3 month old daughter. The children are now with relatives. It’s unclear if the children were home during the incident.
Police speculate that Bow may have been jealous and she may have thought Geng was having an affair. Police say they are still investigating.
Bow is now being treated at a hospital, but is in custody and being monitored by police. Bow is not allowed to speak to the media.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Apple
Police in Bangkok investigate rape cases involving Thai ‘pretties’
Refuting claims by Thai media that police let a serial rapist go free, officers in Bangkok say they are investigating and gathering evidence to arrest a 39 year old man who allegedly raped Thai models and hostesses known as “pretties.”
Reports say the suspect met the women for “entertainment” purposes and then raped the women and robbed them. A 22 year old student at a university in Thon Buri reported to police that she was raped. The man was interviewed at the scene and told police that the woman had stolen his gold ring. Thai media says the man was able to get away due to the “confusion” in the investigation.
Another woman, a 23 year old university student, recently reported to police that the same man threatened her with a knife before raping her and forcing her to transfer 2,500 baht out of her bank account.
The dangers and abuse pretties face in Thailand’s lucrative and secretive model entertainment industry have been brought to light after a young model died from “extreme alcohol intoxication” in 2019 and another died this year after working as a hostess at a private party in Bangkok. Due to the stigma in Thai society and the sometimes illegal activities involving drugs and sex, pretties are less likely to report incidents of rape and abuse.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
