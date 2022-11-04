Crime
‘Big Joke’ orders crackdown on foreigners who overstay in Thailand
Deputy Police Chief and former Chief of Immigration Big Joke is on the prowl for foreigners who overstay their visa time in Thailand. Not only that, but Big Joke will not stand for immigration officers who give out illicit visas in exchange for bribes, either.
Pl. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, aka “Big Joke,” made the comments after a Chinese man was tortured by a gang of overstayers on dodgy visas.
In a press conference held yesterday, Big Joke spoke about the recent case of 41 year old Ren Haibo. A Chinese gang kidnapped and tortured Ren in Chon Buri province. The gang tied black tape around Ren’s eyes and his face. They tied his neck, arms, and legs with rope. Then, they cut off his little finger.
The gang sent a video to Ren’s 20 year old Thai girlfriend, requesting a staggering ransom of 150 million baht – or 30 million yuan – in exchange for Ren’s freedom. Her family transferred 150,000 baht and didn’t hear from the gang again. Ren managed to free himself on Tuesday and went to the police.
The police’s investigation revealed that the Chinese torture gang overstayed their tourist visas in Thailand for more than one year. Some of them had magically acquired “student visas” stamped in Udon Thani in northeast Thailand. But they were criminals, not students.
The victim had also changed his status to a student in Phrae province in northern Thailand. He too was not a student.
Big Joke said it was clear that immigration officers in Phrae and Udon Thani had failed to validate the criminal’s claims they were students.
The deputy police chief said it is common for foreign criminals escaping prosecution to come to Thailand on a tourist visa and bribe their way onto a student visa. Then, they commit crimes in the kingdom.
In response to Ren’s torture, Big Joke provided a list of names to China to check whether there are any arrest warrants out for any of them in their home country.
He has instructed immigration officers at the borders and at all offices to clamp down on overstayers. He has demanded the police force to rid Thailand of foreign criminals.
Big Joke said…
“Let good people into the country. Do not let in criminals who create chaos and damage our country. I have sent a list of Chinese names to the Chinese charge d’affaires to be cross-checked for arrest warrants.
“From now on, immigration offices and checkpoints all over the country must search for, locate and wipe out and arrest any foreigner who has overstayed. These people could be criminals on the run who have fled into hiding.
“They come here to cause violence to our people. These criminals are dangerous and must be seriously quashed.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police remove illegal food and drink venues at Phuket beach
Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Myanmar kleptocracy boosts rhino horn trafficking
Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Business exodus from China will ensure Southeast Asia will flourish
‘Big Joke’ orders crackdown on foreigners who overstay in Thailand
Phuket vehicle crash kills Russians and Thai
Thailand vs. Vietnam travel guide
Yellow peril – Mascot man fears family will waste lottery winnings
Bangkok’s LGBTQ+ drug users get safe haven
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
French MP causes uproar in parliament after shouting racial slur at colleague
Singaporean dies in Kamala motorcycle crash
Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya
Explore Thailand through augmented reality
TAT wants US tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
-
Cultural Activities6 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
-
Events1 day ago
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
-
South Korea3 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Best of4 days ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand