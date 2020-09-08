image
Crime

Bangkok taxi driver stabbed, crashes into other cars

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok taxi driver stabbed, crashes into other cars | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Stop Drink
A Bangkok man has allegedly jumped into the backseat of a taxi and , once the taxi got going, started stabbing the driver early this morning, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a motorbike and other cars.

A man in the Thonburi district ran into heavy traffic on Charunsanitwong road. He tried opening the doors on random cars. They were all locked. He kept running around, trying to open the car doors until he opened the taxi’s backdoor and got into the backseat.

The driver says the man started stabbing him with a knife and a sharpened iron rod. He says he tried to block the attacker, but lost control of his taxi, crashing into other cars and the motorbike. The man on the motorbike was flung in the air and landed on the windshield of the taxi.

The driver was able to struggle to get out of the car and was only slightly injured. The alleged attacker reportedly stayed in the taxi and began to harm himself. Police restrained the man and took him to a nearby hospital.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

