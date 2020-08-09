Connect with us

Crime

Authorities say religious conflict not behind beheading of Pattani Buddha image

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Temple Thai
    • follow us in feedly

The beheading of a revered Buddha image in the Muslim-dominated southern border province of Pattani was the work of a temple boy and not a religious conflict, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command. The head of “Phra Chao Ong Dam”, showing Buddha sitting under the Bodhi Tree or “tree of awakening”, inside the temple known locally as Wat Hua Khao, was found to have been cut off on the night of July 27.

Police recovered a hammer, an axe, a long-handled knife and a white long-sleeved T-shirt from the area. After an investigation and examination of security footage, police suspected it was the work of Kriangsak Thepracha, who had lived in the temple and was called a “dek wat” or temple boy. Kriangsak denied it was he who damaged the Buddha image, saying he wasn’t on the temple grounds when it took place.

But further investigation found solid evidence against Kriangsak and a court issued a warrant for his arrest for “damaging a Buddhist image or a revered religious object in a temple or a religious place.”

The statement from the ISOC said that what happened was not a religious conflict but the work of a person who “lacked morality and respect for the law”.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Army captain charged in knife attack on 83 year old neighbour

Jack Burton

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Facebook screenshot

An army captain in the south central province of Chachoengsao has been charged in connection with a knife attack on her 83 year old neighbour in Bang Pakong district yesterday morning. The victim suffered numerous serious wounds. Police rushed to the scene after being alerted at around 7am.The accused attacker, a 45 year old Pansamon Yuenyong, was waiting in the yard of her house next to the victim’s house when they arrived. Officers report that they saw the attacker talking loudly over the gate to the victim’s relatives. They tried to persuade her to leave her property. After about 30 […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police in Chon Buri announce crackdown on loan sharks

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Police in the eastern Chon Buri province held a large rally to announce a crackdown on loan sharks, in which they’ve already seized luxury cars, motorbikes, illegal weapons and ammunition. On Thursday, 709 police, led by the Chon Buri provincial police commander, attended a rally at the Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya to report on the ongoing crackdown. Earlier in the week, Chon Buri police investigated a loan shark group who have reportedly been preying on those in financial trouble due to the Covid-19 crisis, offering loans at interest rates that violate Thai law, certainly extortionate rates. The gang allegedly […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok casino shooter insists he acted alone: police

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A man who confessed to killing a gunman, who had already shot dead 3 people at an illegal Bangkok gambling den on Monday night, insists he acted alone, police announced today. Authorities took 61 year old Phiphit Srisuwan, alias “Boy Baan Khrua” to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek his detention in connection with the fatal shooting in a building off Rama III Road. Officers opposed bail, saying he poses a flight risk or might interfere with evidence if released. Phiphit stands charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms, carrying a firearm in public and unlawful use of a […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending