Pattaya
3 injured in Chon Buri motorcycle incident
A motorbike crash in the Nongprue area of Chon Buri’s Banglamung district has left 3 people injured, according to police. Nongprue police were notified of the incident, at an intersection near Soi Khao Talo, at 3am. Police, emergency responders and reporters went to the scene and found 2 damaged motorbikes.
3 people had sustained injuries; 29 year old Anatita Pimsri, 16 year old Nattawat Tepraksa, and his passenger whose name was not given. They were taken to a local hospital.
Nattawat told police that the other motorbike, driven by Anatita, suddenly came out from the intersection while he was driving legally and at normal speed.
Nongprue police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to follow up on Nattawat’s statement and determine exact fault.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Economy
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Pattaya’s famous Walking Street nightlife district is now open to vehicular traffic around the clock, but not everyone is pleased. Business owners in the Walking Street area are reportedly asking the Pattaya City government to extend a current trial allowing vehicles onto the street at all hours of the day. The trial was proposed as international borders are still closed due to the Covid-19 crisis, leading to a lack of tourists. An estimated 60% of its businesses remain closed, although some nightclubs are still popular, even with reduced traffic. The opening event Friday night was led the Pattaya City Deputy […]
Crime
Police in Chon Buri announce crackdown on loan sharks
Police in the eastern Chon Buri province held a large rally to announce a crackdown on loan sharks, in which they’ve already seized luxury cars, motorbikes, illegal weapons and ammunition. On Thursday, 709 police, led by the Chon Buri provincial police commander, attended a rally at the Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya to report on the ongoing crackdown. Earlier in the week, Chon Buri police investigated a loan shark group who have reportedly been preying on those in financial trouble due to the Covid-19 crisis, offering loans at interest rates that violate Thai law, certainly extortionate rates. The gang allegedly […]
Road deaths
Father killed, daughter injured in Banglamung crash
A man is dead and his 15 year daughter old seriously injured after their motorbike collided with a pickup truck on the way to school in in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district yesterday. Police were notified of the incident on Road No. 36 in the morning. Police, reporters and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a 15 year old girl who had sustained serious injuries lying on the road. She was taken to a local hospital. The body of 40 year Manas Jantana was found on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
