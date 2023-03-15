Attacker slashes Burmese worker, reportedly over drunkenness

Burmese worker slashed, photo by The Pattaya News.

An unidentified attacker slashed a Burmese gas station worker in Chon Buri on Monday morning, reportedly over the worker’s drunkenness.

Police and rescuers rushed to a gas station in the main city district at around 7am, after they were alerted of a serious assault. They found the worker, Myaung Paing, lying in a pool of blood at the gas pump. The rescuers tried to stop Myaung’s blood loss before rushing him to Chon Buri Hospital.

Myaung’s colleagues told the police that he had been slashed in the leg by an unidentified suspect wielding a knife. According to his colleagues, Myaung had a habit of causing a disturbance after drinking too much, which might have angered someone.

The police are now examining the gas station’s CCTV footage to identify the suspect, The Pattaya News reported.

This news comes after another slashing attack against another foreigner in Thailand in January.

An angry Thai tour company owner slashed a Chinese tourist’s arm after a row over a tour package in Phuket.

Follow us on :













The Chinese victim revealed that her family had waited for a tour operator to pick them up from their hotel, but no one showed up. After trying to contact the tour company for an hour, the family eventually discovered that the staff had gone to the wrong hotel. The family immediately cancelled the tour and asked for their deposit back because they thought they had been scammed. The company refused to return the money.

The female owner of the tour company then arrived at their hotel in a fit of anger, kicking the woman and slashing her arm. The tourists said they reported the issue to the Thai police. The police went to suppress the incident and negotiated until they got the money back. The tourists were disappointed the police did not issue any charges against the female attacker.