Angler’s shocking catch in Pathum Thani: a body, not a fish

Picture courtesy of สมยศ โสภณวิมลรัตน์ Facebook

A 36 year old man fishing in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit Phra Yurasak Canal was surprised to discover a body, mistaking it for a fish initially.

Yesterday, March 1, at 10pm, Police Lieutenant Pornchet Prommool from Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station was informed about a body found floating in the canal near Pier 2, close to Kaew Bridge, on the way to Rangsit Market, Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district.

Advertisements

The police, along with volunteer officers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and a diving team, arrived at the scene. They found the body near a floating dock, wearing a checkered shirt over a green long-sleeved T-shirt, similar to an angler’s outfit, short trousers, and a necklace with a Somdej Buddha amulet.

In his hand, he held a lighter, and on his wrist was a bracelet and a ring with a tiger motif on his left ring finger.

Inside the man’s bag, officials discovered several medications related to diabetes. Preliminary examinations revealed no signs of assault. The body was identified as 45 year old Phasaphong.

Jaruwat Suriya, the 36 year old angler who discovered the body, stated that he usually fished on the opposite bank but felt compelled to fish at this location that day. He initially thought a fish had taken his bait as the line tugged.

However, upon retrieving his line, Jaruwat realised it was not a fish but a body. He mentioned that he did not see the body floating before casting his line.

Advertisements

As Jaruwat reeled in his line, the body appeared about 6 metres from the shore. Surprised, he alerted nearby rescue workers stationed under Kaew Bridge. Despite assuming it was a fish, he continued to pull the line with full force, reported KhaoSod.

After investigating the scene and documenting evidence, Pol. Lt. Pornchet instructed the Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers to transport the body to Thammasat Hospital for further examination. Officials will also locate Phasaphong’s family to facilitate religious rites.