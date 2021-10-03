Connect with us

Crime

American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Robert A, the man accused of rape and sexual assault in Khon Kaen, said drugs caused his behaviour. (via BKK Post)

The 37 year old American man now identified by police only as Robert A. has confessed to police to committing rape and sexual assault and said that his use of the illegal drug speed was the cause of his behaviour. According to the Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, the man said he took the drug, a less potent form of meth, before committing both the brutal attack and rape of the 45 year old masseuse on Monday, much of which was captured on CCTV, and the subsequent sexual assault on the young girl at a roadside stall selling honey the same day.

He was arrested today on Soi Nana off Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok where Provincial Police Region 4 had tracked him to a condominium and taken him into custody until police can transfer him to Khon Kaen police. Police say they used CCTV footage, tips from the public, and information from the Royal Thai Immigration department to quickly identify and find the American man who committed the rape and assaults.

Damning evidence was also impounded during his arrest including the red motorbike victims, witnesses, and CCTV footage identified as well as the distinctive orange and black helmet and the clothes the man was wearing the day of the rape attacks. He confessed to police all the allegations against him, saying he was not in the right state of mind after consuming the drugs.

The man is now facing multiple charges for his crime spree, including rape, sexual abuse, bodily harm causing serious injury, and forcefully detaining someone against their will.

The man had been staying in Amnat Charoen with his girlfriend after having entered Thailand in January and applying for a long-term visa in Koh Samui. His girlfriend said he had not been at home on the day of the crimes but returned there before fleeing to Bangkok on the 29th, saying he had things to do. He had a condo in Bangkok has his legal residence according to Immigration and that is where he was arrested.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Fluke
2021-10-03 14:01
2 minutes ago, ChristyS said: Why not blame a sexist, patriarchal society that views women as servants and/or sex toys? Thailand's too. Because that isnt what caused this crime
image
Stonker
2021-10-03 14:02
36 minutes ago, Jason said: I don't see why the people of Thailand should have to pay. They don't pay very much for those in prison ...
image
ChristyS
2021-10-03 14:19
21 minutes ago, Fluke said: Because that isnt what caused this crime If he's going to blame a drug, I'm going to list an accompanying factor. Had this man been raised in a culture that does not sexualize women to…
image
Fluke
2021-10-03 14:29
9 minutes ago, ChristyS said: I'm reminded of Dr Joyce Elders, who was the US Surgeon General under Clinton- for a short time. Was She under Bill Clinton for a short time ? Or was it Hilary ?
image
gummy
2021-10-03 15:04
33 minutes ago, Fluke said: Was She under Bill Clinton for a short time ? Or was it Hilary ? No, it was Monika Lewinsky who was under Bill for short times
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket55 mins ago

PM Prayut eyes 1 million “high-quality tourists” in his Phuket transformation
Transport3 hours ago

Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Crime4 hours ago

American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections
Thailand21 hours ago

3.68 million students registered to receive Pfizer vaccines
Crime23 hours ago

American man arrested over rape of massuese, attack of young girl
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World1 day ago

Activists call on Facebook and Twitter to follow YouTube’s lead in blocking anti-vax content
Thailand1 day ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals
Thailand1 day ago

UPDATE: American man arrested for allegedly raping a Thai masseuse in Khon Kaen
Economy1 day ago

Thai baht to continue dropping against the USD
Tourism1 day ago

Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival kicks off this week
Phuket1 day ago

Phuket Sandbox revised to 7 days, more excursion freedom
Thailand1 day ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: New infections, deaths
Crime1 day ago

Crackdown on illegal firearms nets 300 guns, 51 arrests
Tourism1 day ago

Thai Cabinet Committee officially extends Special Tourist Visa
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending