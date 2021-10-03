Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections
Today, the CCSA reported 10,814 new Covid-19 infections and Coronavirus-related deaths remained below 100 for the second day in a row with 77 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,608,569 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,894 recoveries, 1,233 less than yesterday.
Out of the new cases, 104 were found in correctional facilities. Over 70,000 inmates – 70,019 in total – at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.
There are now 112,251 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, 1,143 less than yesterday, and 13 fewer people were put on ventilators. In the past 2 weeks, the number of people in some form of medical care fell by 20,000 people.
More information and provincial totals will be reported by the CCSA this afternoon.
SOURCE: DDC
Recent comments: