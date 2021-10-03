Connect with us

Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Oct 3 Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 10,814 new Covid-19 infections and Coronavirus-related deaths remained below 100 for the second day in a row with 77 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,608,569 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,894 recoveries, 1,233 less than yesterday.

Out of the new cases, 104 were found in correctional facilities. Over 70,000 inmates – 70,019 in total – at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections | News by Thaiger

 

There are now 112,251 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, 1,143 less than yesterday, and 13 fewer people were put on ventilators. In the past 2 weeks, the number of people in some form of medical care fell by 20,000 people.

Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections | News by Thaiger

 

More information and provincial totals will be reported by the CCSA this afternoon.

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob20
2021-10-03 12:29
40 minutes ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: All the usual commenters disappointed that their doomsday scenarios are not happening. 🤣 Of course they are coming up with "they are hiding the real numbers!"-conspiracy theories! Yeah, it must be the secret funeral pyres…
BraveNewFahrenheit
2021-10-03 13:03
1 hour ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: All the usual commenters disappointed that their doomsday scenarios are not happening. 🤣 Of course they are coming up with "they are hiding the real numbers!"-conspiracy theories! Yeah, it must be the secret funeral pyres…
Poolie
2021-10-03 13:26
20 minutes ago, BraveNewFahrenheit said: It's shocking the number of people who want covid to be worse than it is and for lockdowns to go on forever. Maybe it is their way of dealing with knowing they got played. Ambulance…
Jason
2021-10-03 13:38
Testing numbers would be useful as it's a gauge of how much is being detected in community. Also there are no stats given on the number of first and second dose vaccinations, which as time goes on becomes a better…
Bob20
2021-10-03 13:52
14 minutes ago, Jason said: Testing numbers would be useful as it's a gauge of how much is being detected in community. Also there are no stats given on the number of first and second dose vaccinations, which as time…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending