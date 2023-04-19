Tensions rise in Pattani province following defence volunteer’s murder

PHOTO: Abdullah Benjakat) Bangkok Post

A local defence volunteer faced a tragic end in a cold-blooded ambush at a village in the Panare district on Tuesday night.

Authorities reported that the unfortunate attack happened around 7.30pm when Ahamad Teh was making his way to the mosque at Ban Surao in tambon Tha Nam to attend prayers.

The unsuspecting victim was shot in the head by a concealed assailant who had been lying in wait on the side of the road with a pistol.

An investigation has been launched as the police search for answers and assailants amidst the shocking event.

In recent years, Pattani province has unfortunately become no stranger to violence and conflict. Located in the southern region of Thailand, the area is home to a diverse population and a unique blend of cultures. However, it has also been plagued with incidents similar to Tuesday night’s brutal ambush.

A long history of political tensions and territorial disputes has resulted in unrest and bloodshed that has left many locals living in a state of constant anxiety. The Thai government attempted to quell the violence through constitutional amendments, but success has been limited, and sporadic attacks continue to occur.

While it is unclear what precisely motivated the assailant in this case, the death of Ahamad Teh is yet another sobering reminder of the dangerous reality for many citizens in Pattani province.

As the local community struggles to grapple with the senseless loss of one of their own, officials must also work tirelessly to identify those responsible for this heartless crime. In doing so, they hope to not only bring justice to Teh’s grieving family but also to restore a sense of safety and normalcy for the people living within the region.

It’s a challenging and necessary task for a society that has already suffered so much. The people of Pattani are undoubtedly eager for a future that doesn’t involve sirens and police tape – a future where their children can grow up unafraid and unburdened by the spectre of violence that currently looms large over their lives.

As the investigation into Ahamad Teh’s murder continues, it is the fervent hope of his family, friends, and neighbours that the person responsible is caught and made to answer for this unfathomable act of violence. More than anything, they long for peace – a peace that seems all too elusive amidst the storm of bloodshed that continues to rage across their homeland.

Follow us on :













It’s a hope shared by countless others throughout Pattani – the hope that one day, the cycle of violence can finally be broken, and a lasting peace can be achieved for all.

For now, though, the tragedy of Ahamad Teh serves as a stark reminder of the struggles still faced by innocent people caught in the crossfire in Pattani province.