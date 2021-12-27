Local mosque leader shot and killed in Pattani

Police are investigating the murder of a local mosque’s leader who was shot and killed while driving his motorcycle in Sai Buri in Southern Thailand’s Pattani province on Sunday night. The religious leader was shot twice, in the head and in the abdomen. The gunman is still at large.

Police say a gunman shot Abdulloh Walor, a member of the mosque’s committee who also worked as a barber, in front of his house at Moo 5 village in Tambon Tro Bon around 6:55pm when he rode his motorcycle to the mosque to pray.

Abdulloh and his wife had assisted the Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) in resolving drug issues among Muslim youth.

