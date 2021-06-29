Thailand
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Yesterday, a Facebook post went viral after a man took his declaration of love one step further and had had his marriage certificate tattooed on his arm.
On Monday, Om-Aim Daraployphan shared several pictures of her husband’s arm tat/proof of marriage on Facebook. The tattoo is bordered with green and pink flowers and takes up the majority of the man’s forearm.
The Facebook post stated that the “job” of love is to give someone love and remain still to get it back and that it is not hard to find love because “I” (Om) likes “normal people”. It went on to make the sweet/unflattering declaration that she does not need the source of her love to be good looking.
There were also some cryptic marks about blood and coughing it up in the post. It was not clear whether it was a romantic metaphor or whether it was meant to refer to someone having tuberculosis, possibly her mother as the previous line stated “my mom is already tired. Life is no more”.
It was not stated whether the wife also plans to get their certificate tattooed on her arm. However, she did add:
“The divorce certificate said that I won’t accept the tattoo. Haha”.
It is should be noted that the tattoo, while bearing an uncanny resemblance to the official document, lacks a signature which could be an issue if the real marriage certificate is lost.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
