Connect with us

Thailand

Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent

Jack Arthur

Published 

4 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Om-Aim Daraployphan/Facebook

Yesterday, a Facebook post went viral after a man took his declaration of love one step further and had had his marriage certificate tattooed on his arm.

On Monday, Om-Aim Daraployphan shared several pictures of her husband’s arm tat/proof of marriage on Facebook. The tattoo is bordered with green and pink flowers and takes up the majority of the man’s forearm.

The Facebook post stated that the “job” of love is to give someone love and remain still to get it back and that it is not hard to find love because “I” (Om) likes “normal people”. It went on to make the sweet/unflattering declaration that she does not need the source of her love to be good looking.

There were also some cryptic marks about blood and coughing it up in the post. It was not clear whether it was a romantic metaphor or whether it was meant to refer to someone having tuberculosis, possibly her mother as the previous line stated “my mom is already tired. Life is no more”.

It was not stated whether the wife also plans to get their certificate tattooed on her arm. However, she did add:

“The divorce certificate said that I won’t accept the tattoo. Haha”.

It is should be noted that the tattoo, while bearing an uncanny resemblance to the official document, lacks a signature which could be an issue if the real marriage certificate is lost.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 mins ago

Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Crime38 mins ago

Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thailand1 hour ago

Doctors ask the government to do a better job with their handling of vaccines

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Phuket notches 14th infection since last week
Best of2 hours ago

Best pet-friendly hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Sinovac vaccine 71% to 91% effective against Alpha variant, Thai study shows
Thailand4 hours ago

Police catch son suspected of committing patricide
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 European Restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Pattaya sealed route, Bangkok restrictions, more Sandbox hiccups?
Crime4 hours ago

Man in Pattaya arrested after allegedly stealing liquor, running across roofs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Factory workers protest after 60 workers test positive for Covid-19 and factory stays open
Thailand5 hours ago

Suspect arrested in murder of noodle shop owner
Thailand5 hours ago

Google takes down customised maps targeting anti-monarchy activists
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending