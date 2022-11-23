World
Brazil’s far-right president challenges election results
Brazil’s far-right president is challenging the country’s election results, which saw him lose in October. President Jair Bolsonaro’s party, the Liberal Party, has argued that ballots from some machines were compromised during the second round and that the electoral court should reject them.
Several news outlets reported today that Brazil’s supreme court justice has now given the party 24 hours to amend its petition to include the first round of October’s vote.
The Liberal Party claims that if the votes that were compromised were discounted, he would win re-election “with 51.05% of the valid votes, against 48.95% for Lula.”
Another party, the Brazilian Social Democracy party, has called Bolsonaro’s claim “senseless.” The party took to Twitter to say the claim would be resisted “by institutions, the international community and Brazilian society.”
Bolsonaro has a strong support base from evangelical Christians. The president has made shocking statements about the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2011 interview for Playboy Brazil, he said that he would rather his son died than be gay.
Bolsonaro isn’t the only right-wing politician bitter about election results. Last week, former US President Donald Trump officially announced his bid for the 2024 White House after teasing fans for months. Trump is defying calls from GOP key party leaders and donors after a huge loss in last week’s midterm elections.
Trump ploughed forward filing federal paperwork to declare his 2024 run, just 23 minutes before conducting a speech, which saw hundreds of supporters in attendance. He was the first major contender from either party to declare his bid. He said…
“In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. America’s comeback starts right now. Two years ago, we were a great nation and, soon, we will be a great nation again.”
Time will tell if either Bolsonaro or Trump get what they want.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Iconic “Goonies” house on sale in Oregon
One-third of adult Thai citizens applied for welfare
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand News Today | 36 sex workers in Pattaya arrested for prostitution
Hotel loan program extended through June 2023
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
FIFA warns Thailand World Cup broadcast will be cut off after illegal access spotted
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
Brazil’s far-right president challenges election results
Airlines argue that flights only need one pilot
Man crashes car into elephant at Khao Yai National Park
Free of toxic assets, Manchester United goes on sale
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Arabs spring surprise – the shocking history of FIFA World Cups
Bangladeshi terrorists who hacked American blogger to death escape
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand gets 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
APEC 2022: Protesters clash with riot police in Bangkok, Thailand
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Expats2 days ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Board of Investment1 day ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Transport3 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats2 days ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Crime2 days ago
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
-
Crime2 days ago
Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs