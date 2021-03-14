A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online. The raid followed a tip-off that fake medical certificates were available to buy online via a Facebook page.

The suspect said she earned between 250,000 to 500,000 baht a month from the sale of fake medical certificates. Niphaporn Ponghiran aged 33 was arrested at a house on Phetkasem Soi 23 in Phasi Charoen district, Bangkok on Friday by officers of the Patrol and Special Operations Division.

The Facebook page was called “Tongkarn Bai Rabrong Phaet” (Want medical certificates). After the tip-off, Police began an investigation and found that the suspect had been creating fake medical certificates at her home and then selling them online. After the arrest and during questioning, the suspect confessed to opening the Facebook page to sell fake medical certificates six months earlier.

The police recovered from the house a computer, two printers, an ATM card, seven stamps of the Ministry of Public Health, public hospitals, and private hospitals; a “paid” stamp, 500 fake medical certificates from several hospitals, two grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On the computer monitor were images showing how to create a fake medical certificate. Niphaporn Ponghiran informed police she had downloaded and saved files for medical certs from the internet. She then changed the details and added in ID numbers of Doctors/Clinics/Ministry of Public health to the forms and printed them out.

All medical certs have to be stamped and she got the relevant stamps made up through a stationery shop

Police initially charged her with falsifying documents and falsifying official stamps, possession, and use of illicit drugs. She was handed over to Phasi Charoen police station in Bangkok for further legal action.

SOURCE Bangkok Post

