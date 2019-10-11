A cocktail of beer and insulin blamed for ATM robbery | The Thaiger

Bangkok
A cocktail of beer and insulin blamed for ATM robbery
PHOTO: Sanook.com
“After the combination of beer and insulin, Prakit grabbed a metal pole and drove his motorbike to the ATMs.”
A diabetic man is blaming his insulin injections after going on an ATM robbery spree. The man had three attempts to break into ATMs in one night, all unsuccessful. The incidents happened in the early hours of October 9. He was was arrested the next day on October 10.
The Sam Dam Police in Bangkok arrested 36 year old Prakit after a short investigation.
He had used a white Yamaha motorbike with no license plates as his “getaway of choice”.
Police received information about a man attempting to break into ATMs in the area. He used a metal pole to try and pry the ATMs open, but turns out it wasn’t quite as easy as he thought. His efforts contributed approximately zero baht.
The first ATM belonged to Kasikorn Bank, the second to Thanachart Bank, and the last ATM also belonged to Kasikorn Bank. The first 2 ATMs were located near the Bangbon Police Station while the last ATM was located around the Samdam Police Station (possible unwise selections of location).
Police reviewed the CCTV footage and tracked Prakit’s route home. They then arrested him and found the motorbike used as the vehicle in the robbery captured by the security footage.
Prakit admitted to attempting to break into the ATMs. He said he’d been drinking 6 to 7 bottles of beer just after having an insulin shot for his diabetes. He told police it made him go crazy “losing all sense of right and wrong”.
His sugar level was over 400 so he needed to take the shot right away when he was drinking. After the cocktail of beer and insulin, Prakit grabbed a metal pole and headed to the ATMs.
He insists that he went crazy and lost all sense of right and wrong saying he wore his pants inside out to commit the crime.
Prakit is currently awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents
Bangkok
Driver’s coughing fit cuts parts of Pathum Thani’s internet and power
PHOTO: Daily News
An 18 wheel truck driver has driven into a communications pole in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, leaving locals without electricity and the internet. The driver told the media that he drove his vehicle into the pole after losing control of the truck during a coughing fit.
44 year old Preecha was only slightly injured in the incident but told the media that he had been coughing for days. Some reporters helpfully suggested that he shouldn’t have been driving if he was still coughing.
The report was part of a Daily News campaign to raise awareness about the horrendous Thai road toll.
Wednesday was a better day that usual with fewer people dying on the roads than the daily average. 30 people died on Thai roads nationally but Daily News warns that these numbers are those that die at the scene of accidents. In reality the figures will be higher especially when all fatalities, both at the scene and in hospitals, are finally reported. Deaths at the scene this month, according to Daily News, are so far 404 people.
The total for the year stands at 11,313. Thailand is currently listed as the world’s fourth most dangerous roads, sitting behind three African countries.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Thief gets away with 50 phones and gold in Bangkok
PHTOTS: INN News
A thief has snatched over 50 smartphones and 76 grams of gold at a phone shop in Bangkok.
The incident happened yesterday.
INN News reports that the store is off, Bang Kradi Road, south-west of the city centre. The store is part of a small retail complex but there was no one near the store when the thief broke in. When police arrived they found a 50 x 50 centimetre hole on the roof.
The thief had lifted the roof tiles just enough to get access to the store. He then cut a hole in the ceiling and jumped into the phone shop below. Security cameras caught the thief wearing a long white shirt and shorts. At first, he was walking in front of the store before disappearing onto the roof. The security camera inside the phone shop then captured him jumping from the ceiling of the store.
Sam Dam Police say they found evidence they believe will lead them to the person involved. They are working towards arresting the man and collecting more evidence.
The owner, Theerapong Kokkaew, believes that the thief is a customer or a local in the area. The thief moved all the phones outside and placed them along a wall of the shop. He then returned twice on a bicycle to take the items to where he came from. The thief was fully aware of the shops opening hours and the owner’s movements. Theerapong has been running the phone shop for 2 years without any previous security issues.
The thief managed to steal at least 50 phones – Huawei, Samsung, Vivo, and others. Together with the gold, the damages are valued over 300,000 baht.
Other sellers in the area reported that villagers have been losing their bicycles and that the thief might be the same person.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News
Bangkok
Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun
PHOTOS: Daily News
The vice president of the Thai-Chinese trade and industry association, Wichai Manekitikun, is assisting police with their enquiries after his 23 year old girlfriend was shot in the chest. She later died in hospital.
The 44 year old man was taking a Chinese couple home after a party in his van. He told police that he had stopped on the roadside to urinate when he heard the gun shot ring out.
He rushed back to find that a “very drunk Chinese man” called Seng W had shot his 23 year old girlfriend San A in the chest with a 9 mm gun. The bullet had exited through her back. He told police he saw a large amount of blood and rushed the injured woman to the Nakhon Thon hospital.
The Chinese man had been playing with the weapon kept in a compartment on the second row of seats, according to Wichai Manekitikun, the owner of the gun. Wichai told police he had been out with the couple at the Ping shark-fin soup restaurant in the Pathumwan area of central Bangkok. The weapon was reportedly legally owned and licensed, according to initial police investigations.
Wichai had offered to take the couple home to their condo in the Rama 3 area but when he reached Soi 43 he got out to urinate in some roadside bushes, according to Daily News.
His girlfriend later died in hospital from the gunshot wound.
When Tha Kham police arrived at the hospital they found the Chinese man who shot the gun, Seng, in tears outside the emergency room.
An interpreter was called from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.
According to Daily News, “Seng was very drunk”. Bang Pong Pang police are continuing their investigation into the incident. SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
