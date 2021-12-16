Crime
9 prison escapees back behind bars, lotion the key to escape
The case of 9 prisoners who managed to escape a temporary detention centre has now been officially closed, with all inmates now back behind bars. The group had used a saw to hack through the bars of their room, then used their clothes to soften the barbwire atop the prison walls and climbed to freedom, albeit briefly.
The governor of the Nakhon Pathom Central Prison along with the commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 7 announced the official closing of the case, saying that the investigation into how the jailbreak was orchestrated is still ongoing.
The saw blade was determined to have been smuggled into the temporary prison facility, which is used to Covid-19 test and quarantine incoming prisoners to prevent outbreaks in Thailand’s overcrowded prison system, by being hidden inside a lotion bottle.
Further investigation revealed that a relative of one of the inmates brought the lotion bottle with the saw blade hidden inside to the prison and asked an official outside the facility to deliver the gift to the inmate behind bars. The official complied but has denied any knowledge that the gift was a trojan horse with that saw that enabled the 9 inmates to escape hidden inside. A person suspected of smuggling has been captured and held at a prison in Samut Songkhram for further interrogation.
After the daring escape of the group of 9 prisoners – 6 drug offenders, 2 charged with theft, and 1 charged with physical abuse – 2 young escapees were rounded up almost immediately, with police catching another that afternoon and local leaders spotting and subduing a fourth that same day.
Police managed to recapture all nine escaped inmates now, with the 38 year old man who is considered to be the ringleader of the escape plot now back behind bars. He was the one who ordered the saw blade to be delivered and when police caught up with him he was in a Honda car with 2 mobile phones, a wig, and 100 pills of speed.
SOURCE: MCOT
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
9 prison escapees back behind bars, lotion the key to escape
Italy bars tourists from Singapore until late-January over Covid risk
Four prison officers in Nonthaburi fired for alleged abuse, extortion
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
Philippine island hit by Typhoon Rai, more than 45,000 people forced to evacuate
Thursday Covid Update: 3,684 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Tourism ministry launches web portal to help tourists
First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police
Where to spend Christmas Eve in Bangkok 2021
Fah Sai, a baby elephant, recovering after she was shot 10 times
Myanmar to collaborate with China to produce Covid-19 vaccines
Zara heads for Phuket in her quest to be the youngest woman to fly around the world, solo
Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
What do foreigners love and hate about Thailand | Vox Pop | Ep. 02
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Thailand looks to loosen laws on cannabis with low THC content
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok3 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus Vaccines2 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Southeast Asia2 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Thailand1 day ago
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
- Thailand12 hours ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay