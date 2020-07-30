80 year old Phattalung woman allegedly raped by former neighbour | The Thaiger

A woman in the southern province of Phatthalung has allegedly been raped by a former neighbour, who claimed to have been attracted to her “since he was young”. She was given a saline injection and instructed to rest in bed at home. The woman is 80 years old.

She reports that she was selling steamed sticky rice and banana snacks when the man, who she estimates to be around 50 years old, approached her and began sweet-talking her, saying he was attracted to her when they were neighbours.

He said he would buy all her goods if she would go with him to deliver the desserts to his relative’s home. She agreed as they were worth 2,000 baht.

On the way, he took a deserted route and stopped at a house that was under construction. She suddenly realised his true intent and tried to flee, but couldn’t escape. She said that after assaulting her, the man took her purse.

The woman’s relatives are demanding that police arrest the man as soon as possible.

Police say that they have collected footage from surveillance cameras and are questioning witnesses for any clues that will lead to the man’s arrest.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand