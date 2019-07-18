43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Facebook/Naiharn Beach Dogs

Mervyn Harding, a 43 year old British expat, has ben charged over animal cruelty after he was identified on CCTV attacking a dog with a long rod on Tuesday morning (July 16).

He was charged after attacking the dog in front of a massage shop near Nai Harn Beach around 7am on Tuesday. Police started investigating the case after the video was posted online.

The video shows the man arriving at the scene, taking the rod from his motorbike, then violently beating the dog. The man told police that he had beaten the dog as revenge because it had attacked his dog.

He appeared at the Phuket Provincial Court today Thursday). Bail was refused on request from the police and he is currently detained pending a court hearing. Police estimate it could take up to two months before his case reaches court for a hearing on animal cruelty and trespass charges.

The Thaiger has decided not to share the video of the incident.