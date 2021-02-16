DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency

Caitlin Ashworth

1 hour ago

DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency
PHOTO: Google/Nene Modeling
More information has been released about the major seizure of child pornography at a Pathum Thani modelling agency. The Department of Special Investigation, or DSI, held a press conference today and said they arrested 28 year old Danudet “Nene” Saengkaew, who ran “Nene Modeling.”

Last week, police raided the modelling agency, which was based in a neighbourhood in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, and arrested Danudet. DSI police chief says hundreds of thousands of child pornographic photos and videos were found in the raid.

“Officials found more than 500,000 pornographic images of children on computers and hard-disk drives at the agency, as well as video cameras, mobile phones, sex toys, lubricant jellies and condoms.”

Danudet faces charges violating the Computer Crime Act by uploading pornographic material into a computer system. The charge carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a 100,000 fine.

DSI officers have been investigating the case since 2018 after a tip from Interpol reporting that a lot of child pornography on the internet traces back to Thailand, Korawat says. The investigation first led to the arrest of 30 year old Thakorn Atthapathomchai in Bangkok last year. Thakorn allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting minors and told police he stored the photos and videos at the modelling agency in Pathum Thani.

“Investigators learned that Thakorn would contact parents via Facebook saying he was a modelling agent and would get them to bring their children in for an audition. He would then sexually assault the youngsters in a closed room.”

Nation Thailand says Thakorn has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for raping minors and violating the Computer Crime Act. Police are still investigating to determine if Nene Modeling was involved.

Nene Modeling advertises on Facebook and Instagram. Its Facebook account was created in 2013 and has more than 29,000 “likes.” Many casting calls advertised on the social media accounts say they seek boys and girls ages 4 to 12.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

