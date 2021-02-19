130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight | The Thaiger

Thailand is reporting 130 new cases today of Covid-19with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. 61 cases were confirmed at hospitals and 55 were found in communities, bringing the current total of cases to 25,241 since the pandemic began with 83 deaths.

The most recent death marked the first physician in Thailand to succumb from the virus, in central Maha Sarakham province. The doctor allegedly caught the virus from patients who visited his clinic and subsequently tested positive for the virus after arriving.

Samut Sakhon reported 71 cases out of the 130, with Pathum Thani reporting 22, Bangkok (7), Nonthaburi (2), Nakhon Pathom (10), and Ayutthaya (4).

The 14 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide rose by 397,806 to 110.82 million. The global death toll rose to 2.45 million. The US still has the most cases of Covid at 28.52 million and the most deaths at 505,309.

Meanwhile, the first group of foreign tourists to Thailand is set to arrive tonight under a golf quarantine campaign. The group of 41 people is from South Korea and will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11:20pm. The TAT Deputy Director Jiranee Poonnayom says the TAT was working with the Arirang Tourist Agency that specialises in golf tourism.

“……. Many South Koreans found the campaign very interesting and applied for the golf quarantine.”

The golfers will enter a 14 day quarantine at the Athitaya Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok Province before moving on to another golf course at the Athitaya Golf Course in Chiang Mai. The tourists plan to stay for 2 months in which the TAT says Thailand will generate a substantial amount of income from the group.

If the group is successful, the TAT says more will follow by entering Thailand under the golf quarantine. The TAT says for those interested in golf quarantine, to visit and apply at their local embassy or consulate.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News/Bangkok Post

