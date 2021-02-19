130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight | The Thaiger

Thailand
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Thailand is reporting 130 new cases today of Covid-19with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. 61 cases were confirmed at hospitals and 55 were found in communities, bringing the current total of cases to 25,241 since the pandemic began with 83 deaths.
The most recent death marked the first physician in Thailand to succumb from the virus, in central Maha Sarakham province. The doctor allegedly caught the virus from patients who visited his clinic and subsequently tested positive for the virus after arriving.
Samut Sakhon reported 71 cases out of the 130, with Pathum Thani reporting 22, Bangkok (7), Nonthaburi (2), Nakhon Pathom (10), and Ayutthaya (4).
The 14 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide rose by 397,806 to 110.82 million. The global death toll rose to 2.45 million. The US still has the most cases of Covid at 28.52 million and the most deaths at 505,309.
Meanwhile, the first group of foreign tourists to Thailand is set to arrive tonight under a golf quarantine campaign. The group of 41 people is from South Korea and will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11:20pm. The TAT Deputy Director Jiranee Poonnayom says the TAT was working with the Arirang Tourist Agency that specialises in golf tourism.
“……. Many South Koreans found the campaign very interesting and applied for the golf quarantine.”
The golfers will enter a 14 day quarantine at the Athitaya Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok Province before moving on to another golf course at the Athitaya Golf Course in Chiang Mai. The tourists plan to stay for 2 months in which the TAT says Thailand will generate a substantial amount of income from the group.
If the group is successful, the TAT says more will follow by entering Thailand under the golf quarantine. The TAT says for those interested in golf quarantine, to visit and apply at their local embassy or consulate.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News/Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
The government’s Covid-19 task force is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, a move which may include allowing alcohol in restaurants and re-opening boxing stadiums. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will review current restrictions and if any are lifted, that is expected to take effect immediately or early next week.
According to a Coconuts report, the CCSA is considering the move based on the decline in new infections over the last week. However, they have not specifically mentioned if the easing of restrictions will apply to bars or other nightlife. Breweries and bar owners have expressed frustration with the ongoing closure, protesting outside the Health Ministry earlier this month. Since January, bars have been closed in the capital, and there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants, following the resurgence of Covid-19 in December.
The CCSA is also expected to discuss additional quarantine options for foreign arrivals, with an eye on international events such as the Jet Ski World Cup and Jet Ski Pro Tour, which Thailand hopes to host this year. One of the options being considered is “Villa Quarantine”, which would require international visitors to self-isolate in their room for just 5 days, before being allowed out and about around the hotel grounds. Following the 5 days’ self-isolation, they would also be allowed to use spa and sports facilities.
Several people have criticised the proposal, claiming it is an example of government corruption and cronyism. They point to a “Villa Quarantine” pilot project taking place in Phuket, where 70 wealthy foreign arrivals are expected to land on the southern island from Bali on Sunday and be accommodated in the Sri Panwa resort. The resort is owned by loyal government supporter, Vorasit Issara, and part-owned by a government social security agency.
Vorasit, no stranger to controversy himself, claims the wealthy visitors are safe as they travel a lot and therefore undergo frequent testing. To read more about the Sri Panwa Phuket resort and its owner, click HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery
The National Economic and Social Development Council says the recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector is heavily dependent on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the establishment of herd immunity in the Kingdom. The Bangkok Post reports that Danucha Pichayanan from the NESDC says the government needs to come up with a better plan for the rollout, including prioritising workers in the tourism sector.
“The recovery of the tourism industry depends on the government’s capability to arrange vaccine distribution. The faster the government distributes vaccines, the better the country’s tourism industry recovery as well as Thailand’s economic growth.”
Danucha adds that there is a need for vaccination to be prioritised at the main tourist hotspots, as well as manufacturing production sites. He says the government should be in a position to provide the jabs during the last quarter of the year, adding that this should lead to quarantine requirements being relaxed for foreign arrivals.
The NESDC has already revised downwards its forecast for international arrivals this year, from 5 million to 3.2 million. The downgrade is due to the resurgence of the virus late last year, coupled with the ongoing spread in other countries and a lack of proof of vaccine efficacy.
“The new wave of Covid-19 spreading in countries such as Italy, Finland, Brazil, Turkey, Iran and our neighbouring nations like Malaysia and Indonesia will definitely freeze the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.”
Meanwhile, the NESDC predicts that developed nations will have vaccinated 50% of their populations by the first half of this year and 75% by year end. For developing countries, the numbers drop to 50% inoculated this year and 75% during the first half of next year. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac jab will arrive in Thailand next Wednesday and will be distributed by the end of the month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures
Thailand is proposing an easing of disease control measures in 19 more provinces in an effort to resume business operations. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will consider the proposal on Monday, which would increase the number of provinces to see relaxed measures from 35 to 54.
Those provinces would be listed as green zones and include:
Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Uthai Thani, Krabi, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pattani, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Sing Buri, Trat, Prachin Buri and Lop Buri.
The number of yellow zones or zones under close surveillance would decline from 17 to 14 provinces and include:
Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
Controlled provinces or orange zones would also decline from 20 to 8 and include:
Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak and Ratchaburi.
Samut Sakhon would remain the only province under the strictest control, or dark red zone. That zone will be allowed to reopen certain venues that include:
Markets, with customer numbers limited and social distancing; restaurants, closing time 9pm and no alcohol; shopping centres and department stores, closing time 9pm; daycare and elderly care centres for residents; and business premises and hotels with disease control measures in place and tracing details of all visitors.
Businesses to remain closed include entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, indoor fitness clubs, cock and bullfighting rings, amulet markets, bathing and sex massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours, schools, cram schools, playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades, internet shops, meeting and party venues, trade fair venues, places of crowded traditional activities and public transport terminals.
Those provinces that are listed as orange zones will see entertainment venues being allowed to reopen. Dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks will be required to stop at 11pm. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited. Schools can reopen with normal teaching activities but must limit the number of participants in activities. Schools with up to 120 students each can resume normal activities with disease control measures.
Meetings, seminars, parties and donation activities can be organised with tracking and check-in and checkout software application. Attendees are limited at 300. Music performances are allowed but dancing is banned.
Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen as usual but without promotional activities. Bathing with massage, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen, while limiting customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and spectators allowed, with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.
In the close surveillance zone or yellow zone, entertainment venues can openuntil midnight. Restaurants must observe social distancing and close at midnight. Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen and limit the number of participants in activities.
Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.
In the surveillance zone or green zone, entertainment places can reopen, sell and serve alcoholic drinks, organise music performances and allow dancing with social distancing. Restaurants can reopen with social distancing. Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Gosport
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 3:51 pm
Just right time for Chinese vaccine. Smart Koreans
Issan John
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 4:08 pm
I see S Korea is yet to start their vaccine roll out, so the 41 should be home just in time.
just curious
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 4:34 pm
while in quarantine your food is left at the door to your room. when you outside to use hotel facilities you are almost alone. my question is how are the caddies protected??
just curious
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 4:36 pm
how are the caddies being protected? are they in quarantine also?