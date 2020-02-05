4 foreigners, 2 Thais nabbed in 3 drug busts | The Thaiger

Crime
4 foreigners, 2 Thais nabbed in 3 drug busts
Four foreign nationals and two Thais have been arrested in three separate drug seizures involving heroin, ecstasy pills, cocaine, MDA, LSD and marijuana.
The first bust saw two Taiwanese men arrested yesterday while trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin out of Thailand in instant noodle packages and powder cans. The two, identified as Li Chun Hui and Li Chai Pin, both 39 years old, were nabbed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after a search of their luggage. Narcotics police say they’ll continue investigating to find who in Taiwan is ordering the drugs and which Thai gang supplied the heroin.
The second bust was that of 37 year old Warisa Inthiraksa, and 26 year old Chinedu Christian Okeke, both from Nigeria. Postal officials intercepted a package containing 2,260 ecstasy pills hidden inside an LED sign, sent from Portugal to an address in Chonburi province. A search of their home officials found another 5,600 ecstasy pills, bringing the total 7,860.
Two Thai suspects and multiple drugs were involved in the third case: this time postal officials found suspicious package from Germany. Inside, officials found 130 ecstasy pills hidden in a wireless speaker. An investigation led to the arrests of Buanwas Jaratsri Pakdee and Alinan Homsap. When police searched their apartment, they found 50 grams of MDA, 58 tabs of LSD, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 5 kilograms of Marijuana, and 2 million baht in cash.
All suspects in all three cases have been charged and handed over for prosecution.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | INN NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners
A firefight with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai province’s Chiang Dao district has left an army officer wounded and in hospital.
A patrol was dispatched to a border village in Chiang Dao on Sunday, after a tip-off. The informant said drugs would be brought across the border through the Nong Kalang pass.
Early yesterday a group was spotted coming from the border. They were ordered to stop but instead opened fire. The soldiers returned fire, and the drug runners dropped their sacks and fled back over the border.
During the firefight, the patrol leader, Lietenant Arthit Kiangkham was shot and wounded. He was later admitted to Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital, Thai media report.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Police officer murdered, mutilated
The body of a police officer was found in the northeastern province of Kalasin yesterday. He had been stabbed to death and his body severely mutilated. Police later tracked down and arrested 45 year old Amornlak Jitkoh, a Kalasin native, who had fled and hidden in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima province. He was persuaded to surrender and return to Kalasin.
Investigators say Amornlak’s wife had an affair with the victim.
Police, medical staff from a local hospital and a rescue unit rushed to the scene at about 1:30am after the discovery was reported.
In an unfinished wooden house, the body of 57 year old police lieutenant colonel Jamras Dolchua, wearing a black T-shirt and yellow-black shorts, was found lying face up in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed at least 20 times, on his torso, buttocks and thighs. His genitals were removed.
Leaves and other flammable materials had been set on fire at several spots around the house, in apparent attempt to burn it down and destroy evidence. A fire was also set at the rear of a white Toyota Fortuner parked nearby. All of the fires had been put out by neighbours. Police found three beer cans in front of the house.
A son of Jamras told the police that his father usually stayed overnight at a house in Kalasin Town, and occasionally spent the night at the wooden house where his body was found. He says Jamras had an affair with a woman who told him she was a divorcee, but ended the relationship after learning she was not divorced.
The son, who was not named, believes the woman wanted to return to his father, upsetting her husband, thus providing a motive for murder.
The body was taken to Khon Kaen Hospital for an autopsy.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Police chase, arrest two women with 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana
Authorities in the northeastern Nong Khai province arrested two women yesterday and seized 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana. The two were captured after trying to run a police checkpoint. Police told reporters the arrests came after a tip-off that marijuana would be smuggled from neighbouring Bung Kan province, once a part of Nong Khai. It was to be transported to Khon Kaen.
Police set up a checkpoint on the Mittraphap highway in Khon Kaen’s Nam Phong district and at about half past midnight, a Mitsubishi Pajero was seen approaching. Before reaching the checkpoint, the Mitsubishi made a sudden U-turn and sped off, ignoring police demands to stop. Police quickly gave chase. The Mitsubishi raced through Udon Thani until police shot out the SUV’s tyres.
Two women were arrested and identified as 33 year old Suthida Kuapol and 40 year old Aporn Klinnoy. Eight fertiliser sacks with 300 compressed bricks of marijuana, each weighing a kilogram, were found in the vehicle.
Thai media report that the two women have been charged with possession with intent to sell.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
4 foreigners, 2 Thais nabbed in 3 drug busts
First locally infected virus patient cured, discharged
Train hits car in Chiang Mai, family survives
Prawit defends police chief promoting his own son
10 on quarantined cruise test positive for Coronavirus
Four evacuees from Wuhan kept in naval hospital for observation
Pattaya Floating Market cleans up its act to prevent Coronavirus
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
Thailand Medical Tourism, 2020: Reviewed
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
73 year old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai condotel
Flight full of Thai evacuees from Wuhan arrives at U-tapao, four with fever
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
Coronavirus UPDATE – 492 people now dead, spread to 25 countries
Krabi health officials dismiss reports of 100 suspected virus patients
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
- Property1 day ago
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
- Economy3 days ago
Government to extend the “Chim Shop Chai” stimulus program this month
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
- Patong3 days ago
Russian woman drowns in Patong
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Welcome home – 17 Surat Thani students return from Hubei, China
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases exceed 17,000, 362 deaths