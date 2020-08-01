220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom | The Thaiger

Connect with us

220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom

Jack Burton

PHOTOS: Siamrath
Authorities in the upper northeastern Nakhon Panom province arrested 2 men last night on charges of smuggling 220 kilograms of marijuana. They reportedly told police they they did it because they needed money after the Covid-19 outbreak left them unemployed.

The arrests came after authorities got a tip that a drug gang planned to smuggle marijuana from Laos into Nakhon Phanom via That Phanom district. A navy patrol spotted 2 suspicious vehicles travelling along the route and stopped them at an intersection. When they searched the car, they found 220 bars of compressed marijuana inside 5 sacks.

The commander of a naval unit in Nakhon Phanom says officers seized a Toyota Vios with Bangkok licence plates and an Isuzu pickup, also with Bangkok plates, from the pair. Authorities say the seized marijuana is of a high grade that would fetch 25,000-30,000 baht per kilogram.

During questioning, the suspects confessed that the drugs had been smuggled across the Mekong River from Laos in a longtail boat. They said they were hired for 20,000 baht to take the marijuana to Ubon Ratchathani, where other couriers would pick it up.

47 year old Khamdaeng Chanhom and 48 year old Phon Joralee, both from Isaan’s Ubon Ratchathani province, are in custody pending legal action. Police say the pair claim they were made jobless during the Covid-19 outbreak and had no choice but to deliver the drugs.

Authorities say they’ll expand their investigation to find others involved, and that marijuana smuggling appears to be on the increase. During the past 2 months alone, more than 2 tonnes of marijuana have been seized in Nakhon Phanom. Last year, about 8 tonnes of marijuana were seized there.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Siamrath

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

