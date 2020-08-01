220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom | The Thaiger

Crime
220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom
Authorities in the upper northeastern Nakhon Panom province arrested 2 men last night on charges of smuggling 220 kilograms of marijuana. They reportedly told police they they did it because they needed money after the Covid-19 outbreak left them unemployed.
The arrests came after authorities got a tip that a drug gang planned to smuggle marijuana from Laos into Nakhon Phanom via That Phanom district. A navy patrol spotted 2 suspicious vehicles travelling along the route and stopped them at an intersection. When they searched the car, they found 220 bars of compressed marijuana inside 5 sacks.
The commander of a naval unit in Nakhon Phanom says officers seized a Toyota Vios with Bangkok licence plates and an Isuzu pickup, also with Bangkok plates, from the pair. Authorities say the seized marijuana is of a high grade that would fetch 25,000-30,000 baht per kilogram.
During questioning, the suspects confessed that the drugs had been smuggled across the Mekong River from Laos in a longtail boat. They said they were hired for 20,000 baht to take the marijuana to Ubon Ratchathani, where other couriers would pick it up.
47 year old Khamdaeng Chanhom and 48 year old Phon Joralee, both from Isaan’s Ubon Ratchathani province, are in custody pending legal action. Police say the pair claim they were made jobless during the Covid-19 outbreak and had no choice but to deliver the drugs.
Authorities say they’ll expand their investigation to find others involved, and that marijuana smuggling appears to be on the increase. During the past 2 months alone, more than 2 tonnes of marijuana have been seized in Nakhon Phanom. Last year, about 8 tonnes of marijuana were seized there.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Siamrath
Crime
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
Police in southern province of Pattani, along the Malaysian border, are hunting for a thief on a motorcycle who snatched the bag of a woman riding pillion on another motorbike, causing her to fall, fracturing her skull and killing her. Video footage from CCTV cameras on the road in Pattani’s central district shows the suspect, wearing a mask and full-face crash helmet, snatch the bag from the victim’s lap. The video can be seen here: WARNING: The images are explicit and viewer discretion is advised. The force of the attack yanked the victim off the bike and caused her to […]
Crime
Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide
Police in the eastern Sa Kaeo province, along the Cambodian border, say a 61 year old man and his 44 year old wife are dead after what they’re calling a murder/suicide. The incident in the Ban Mai Nong Sai subdistrict was reported at around 6am yesterday. Authorities arrived at the scene to find 44 year old Nuengthai Klomkraok dead in front of her home with a knife in her neck. She had been killed in front of a vehicle in the middle of the road. Her husband, 62 year old Somsong Phiket, was identified by witnesses as the culprit. Nuengthai’s […]
Crime
Korat police offer bounty for drug dealer who shot officer
Police in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasisma province, aka Korat, are offering a 30,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a drug dealer who escaped after shooting an undercover agent in a sting operation gone bad. 38 year old Phadungsil Lohakart allegedly shot officer Song Tuaykrathok, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, in Korat’s Khong district on Wednesday. The officer was hit in the chest and arm and taken to hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled to a nearby cassava plantation, where he managed to evade a police dragnet. Investigators summoned friends of the […]
