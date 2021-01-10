16 foreigners, 5 Thais arrested in Pattaya for illegal gambling | The Thaiger

Crime
16 foreigners, 5 Thais arrested in Pattaya for illegal gambling
Pattaya police are reprimanding 16 foreigners and 5 Thais for illegal gambling in a Pattaya condominium. They raided the Espana Condominium & Resort at 1am on Saturday, arresting the lawbreakers, after receiving a tip that an illegal gambling casino was being held at the condo.
Officials found 21 people gambling inside rooms 517 and 518 which are located on the 5th floor of the condo. The people apprehended consisted of 14 Chinese nationals, 5 Thais, a Cambodian and a Singaporean. Gambling chips, tables and cards were found and seized by officials.
An officer involved in the raid says the operation was part of a policy to contain the spread of Covid-19. After an initial investigation, police found that 5 of the Chinese nationals had overstayedtheir visas, and the Cambodian had illegally entered Thailand. All of those arrested were ordered to take Covid-19 tests.
In light of the recent findings of illegal gambling dens, Thailand’s national police chief transferred the commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2 to an inactive position after illegal gambling dens in his region were found.
The transfer circled around reports on gambling dens in Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, which led 4 police commanders of those provinces to be transferred out of their posts.
The national police chief has also formed a committee to investigate such illegal gambling dens in Rayong and Chon Buri provinces after it was found that such gatherings were spreading Covid-19. The committee is also set to check if any local police officers were involved in allowing the illegal activities to continue, by way of bribe or leniency.
Now, officials are warning of stricter punishments for those involved in gambling, with a new order making it possible to penalise people who conceal their travel histories in Thailand.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has also mulled making lawbreakers pay for their own Covid-19 treatmentas he says it takes away from others’ medical treatment who did not contribute to the virus’ spread.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Pattaya
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death on Pattaya Beach. More than a dozen people at the beach yesterday morning saw a man stab a woman multiple times with a pocket knife, according to Pattaya City Police.
Witnesses told police the man and woman had a verbal argument before the altercation became physical. The witnesses gave conflicting reports about who attacked first, but they say the man stabbed the woman’s neck and back before fleeing the scene.
Police say the woman, 31 year old Buathong Pinaphang, had stab wounds and cuts on her neck and back. Officers say they found a pink box cutter knife nearby that they suspect Buathong used either attack the man or defend herself.
Officers say they found 44 year old Sanga Butngam walking down Pattaya Second Road with a knife in his hand and arrested him on murder charges. Police say Sanga had minor injuries believed to have been caused by the altercation with Buathong.
Sanga allegedly told police that Buathong stabbed him first before he stabbed her. Police are still investigating and will review nearby surveillance camera footage.
Police add that Sanga was released from prison last month after serving time for drug charges and say he has a history of criminal offenses.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Bangkok police arrested 2 men who allegedly dumped a dead man’s body on the side of the road in the Nong Khaem district. The suspects allegedly told police that they had invited 33 year old Chalit Nensap to a party, but he then overdosed on methamphetamine and died.
To avoid potential drug charges from police, the men decided to get rid of the body, they allegedly told police. They wrapped Chalit’s body in blankets and dumped it on the side of Mahacharoen Road.
The body was found yesterday morning and was identified as Chalit Nensap, who worked as an insurance agent. Police tracked down and arrested 43 year old Rungroj and 48 year old Satapapong at their home near Bangkok’s Taweewattana Canal.
The men are facing charges of concealing a corpse which carries a penalty of 1 year in prison and an up to 2,000 baht fine.
SOURCE:The Nation
Bangkok
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Whoops. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says his recent claim that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok was all a misunderstanding. The nation’s favourite watch collector and Minister of Misunderstanding was forced to backtrack after the public scoffed and mocked his claims.
“I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist. We all know that there are gambling dens, but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into illegal gambling dens after a number of cases of Covid-19 were linked to such venues. 1 man, thought to have contracted the virus at a gambling establishment in the eastern province of Rayong, has died. The provincial police chief has since been transferred, as have 6 Bangkok police officers, following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.
Yesterday, Bangkok police carried out a significant number of arrests related to similar venues. Deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai says 94 people were arrested at a location in the Chaeng Watthana area, while another man, named as Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, was taken into custody in Don Muang and charged with organising gambling activities and employing illegal migrant workers.
In the first group of arrests, 13 people charged with being gambling hosts have been given 7 month prison sentences and fines of 15,000 baht, while 81 people were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment and also fined 15,000 baht. Meanwhile, Amnuay has been charged with organising gambling and hiring illegal migrant workers. Police are now trying to determine if he has been in contact with a group of 18 migrants, in which 7 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Police have also raided a gambling den in the Pinklao area after 2 employees tested positive for the virus while visiting Kanchanaburi, in western Thailand. Both have confessed to working at the illegal establishment.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya, says officers have been busy raiding illegal gambling dens and arresting people for several months, but would not be drawn on how many venues are believed to still be operational in the capital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
RA
Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 9:17 am
Isn’t this a RED area? Why aren’t people, especially the officials, wearing masks as per the law.
Rip255
Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 10:11 am
Who keeps the cash obtained during these busts?
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 9:50 am
Thai Thais government should allow gambling. They cannot stop gambling and they do run gambling themselves. The lottery.
Two places in Cambodia, just across the border are casinos. And it appears just across the Burma border.
The Thais are losing a lot of tax and money that goes across the borders.
But Thailand is a country that like to say, NO!
EdwardV
Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 10:13 am
16 foreigners, 14 of them Chinese nationals. Who would have guessed, oh that’s right just about everyone.